District Heating And Cooling Systems Market – Global Industry Report with Size, Growth, Industry Chain Structure, Trends, Challenges and Market Estimation to 2025

District energy, both heating and cooling, tie together the energy generating sources in a city with buildings and facilities having a need of heating and/or cooling. Instead of each building having its own heating or cooling system, the energy is delivered to several buildings in a larger area from a central plant. The water based distribution system guarantees that heat and cooling arrive safely to the end users.

In 2018, the global District Heating And Cooling Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global District Heating And Cooling Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the District Heating And Cooling Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Engle

NRG Energy

Fortum

Empower

ADC Energy Systems

STEAG

rsted A/S

Tabreed

Vattenfall

RWE AG

Goteborg Energi

Logstor

Shinryo

Emicool

Keppel DHCS

Statkraft

Ramboll

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

District Heating

District Cooling

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global District Heating And Cooling Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the District Heating And Cooling Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of District Heating And Cooling Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

