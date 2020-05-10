Doppler Flowmeter Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2027

Doppler flowmeter operates on the principle of the Doppler Effect, which is a change in the observed frequency of a wave (sound wave /light wave) due to relative motion between the wave source and the object. These flow meters use reflected ultrasonic sound to measure fluid velocity of slurries, aerated liquids or liquid with bubbles, and gases with sound-reflecting particles, where other meter don’t work. The Doppler flowmeter can be easily installed outside the pipes which will not have any influence on pressure loss in the pipe, and has been gaining increasing demand for key beneficial factors such as low power consumption, corrosion resistant, and ability to obstruct less flow. They are ideal for wastewater applications or any dirty liquid which is conductive or water-based as well as for applications where chemical compatibility, low pressure drop and low maintenance are required.

Doppler Flowmeter Market – Competitive Landscape

The Doppler flowmeter market is highly fragmented with proliferation of various start-ups, especially in emerging economies. Leading market players are focusing on further innovative developments of Doppler flowmeters to overcome existing limits and enhance the operational efficiency.

In May 2019, STMicroelectronics, a leading player in the Doppler flowmeter market, announced that it has collaborated with Gaia Smart Cities Solutions Pvt. Ltd to advance Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission. The joint effort is aimed at enabling the smart transformation of cities and enterprises trough real-time feedback collect at different points in the product and service delivery chain.

In April 2019, Emerson announced its acquisition of life sciences analytics software firm Bioproduction Group (Bio-G). A combination of Emerson’s extensive life sciences technology and expertise portfolio and Bio-G’s scheduling and modeling systems will aid companies bring therapies for cancer and other complex diseases to patients sooner.

In September 2018, General Electric announced the launch of the world’s first 6B repowering gas turbine solution and signed its first agreement with global chemical company to repower around three 6B gas turbines, in order to save considerable amount of fuel each year at its site in Asia.

Siemens AG

Founded in 1847, Siemens AG, a key player in Doppler flowmeter market, is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and operates in nearly all countries of the world. Main divisions of the company include Industry, Energy, Healthcare, and Infrastructure and cities. It offers a range of products and services on building technology, energy, drive technology, financing, industrial automation and mobility.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Established in 1921, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH is based in Duisburg, Germany with production facilities in the UK, Brazil, China, India, and other parts of the world. The company manufactures and supplies solutions in industrial process instrumentation, and offers a range of flow measurement products including electromagnetic flowmeters, ultrasonic flowmeters, vortex flowmeters, magnetic resonance flowmeters, variable area flowmeters, mass flowmeters, and verification tools.

Endress+Hauser AG

Founded in 1953, Endress+Hauser AG is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland and provides measurement instruments, services, and automation solutions for industrial process engineering worldwide. The company also offers flow metering, inventory management, plant asset management, and analytical solutions.

Texas Instruments

Founded in 1930, Texas Instruments is based in Dallas, Texas, and specializes in designing, manufacturing, and supply of semiconductors to electronic designers and manufacturers across the globe. The company operates in two main segments, Analog and Embedded Processing.

Badger Meter

Established in 1905, Badger Meter is headquartered in Wisconsin, United States, and provides flow measurement, control, communication solutions worldwide. The company also offers mechanical and static water meters and related software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

