Egg White Peptide Market Anticipated to Witness a Proliferating Growth Over the Forecast 2018-2028

Egg white peptide is an advanced amino acid peptide bond formulation which is produced the hydrolysis of chicken egg albumin with the help of an enzyme. This egg white peptide is heat resistant and delivers amino acids in the form of di-peptides and tri-peptides while maintaining the original amino acid balance of an egg white. Egg white peptide is a patented product of Kewpie Corporation. It is very small in size and requires no further digestion and can be absorbed quickly the human body. Egg white has excellent heat stability and can be used in various food products which require high heat pasteurization. This product is still in its research phase and there are very few companies which offer this product. Egg white peptide has also been commercialized as egg albumin hydro lysate and hydrolyzed egg white.

Global Egg White Peptide Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global egg white peptide market are Merck & Co., Inc., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, and Aqua Lab Technologies, among others.

The global egg white peptide market has evolved in the framework of new product innovations. As the production of the chicken eggs is highest in the Asia Pacific region, it is expected that this region will be the price regulator for the egg white peptide market.

Key Developments

It is anticipated that ongoing research on egg white peptide will widen its scope of application. Scientific studies suggest that egg white peptides are absorbed and utilized more than free form amino acids and protein, which is expected to attract the attention of various sports nutrition manufacturers who deals with protein supplements. Moreover, a recent study was done Jung Il Kwon, Yooheon Park, Sung Hee Han and Hyung Joo Suh, which suggested that egg white peptides can be used as a sleep-enhancer. Therefore, further studies could possibly determine the sleep mechanisms impelled egg white peptide for its use in the food industry as a functional food substance.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The egg white peptide is produced through hydrolysis, where the odor of dried egg powder is reduced to minimum. Egg white peptide adheres well to the hair and also nourishes the hair protecting it from drying and damage. So ideally, egg white peptide is an appropriate substance that can be used in the production of shampoos and conditioners. Egg white peptide can also be used as a moisturizer and in the manufacturing of creams, face wash, face packs, etc.

