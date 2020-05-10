Electric Sub-meter Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

Electric sub-meter is a device that records and measures the use of electricity for each building unit and acts as an alternative to a single meter that measures the entire building’s energy consumption. The electric sub-meter is connected downstream from the main utility meter and displays individual energy consumption of a multi-unit residential or commercial building. Such sub-meters enable building owners to charge unit owners or individual tenants for actual energy consumption, while allowing individual unit owners to take action to reduce overall energy consumption.

Electric Sub-meter Market – Competitive Landscape

The global electric sub-meter market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are Siemens AG, Leviton, Linyang Electronics, GE Digital Energy, Honeywell International, Elster Group, Studebaker Submetering Inc, LEM, Kamstrup,., Schneider Electric, Echelon, Nuri Telecom and Chintim Instruments Sub-meter Solutions.

In May 2019, Honeywell International, a key player in electric sub-meter market, announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to provide its satellite communications system called JetWave™ for 70 C-17 aircraft under the Fixed Installation Satellite Antenna program.

In April 2019, Siemens AG announced that it has developed a comprehensive concept for sustainable energy system, the first such concept that takes into account and brings together technology and areas of regulation and social engagement.

In March 2019, Leviton introduced a new ‘Cable Management Clip’ that enables faster, neater, and more efficient management of category-rate cables. According to the company, the new clip not only saves time but also provides a simple way to manage individual cables on the rear of patch panels.

Siemens AG

Established in 1847, Siemens AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and operates in nearly all countries of the world. Main divisions of the company include Industry, Energy, Healthcare, and Infrastructure and cities. It offers a range of products and services on building technology, energy, drive technology, financing, industrial automation and mobility.

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd. (Linyang Electronics)

Founded in 1995, Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd., a leading player in electric sub-meter market, is based in Qidong China and offers a range of energy measurement products. The company specializes in manufacturing and supply of electronic energy meters and electricity management information systems around the world.

Schneider Electric

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, and provides energy management and automation solution worldwide. Four mains businesses of the company includes Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. Currently, it has a strategic partnership with the Carlyle Group to develop new and innovative infrastructure projects.

Studebaker Submetering Inc.

Established in 1999, Studebaker Submetering Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia and offers a range of electric meter products, water meter products, wireless communication systems, run time devices, and others. It mainly operates as a third party billion company that read meters, provides monthly bills to the residents, and collects monthly bills on behalf of the community.

LEM Holding SA

Founded in 1972, LEM Holding SA is headquartered in Fribourg, Switzerland and offers solutions for measuring electrical parameters in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, and the USA. The company operates through two segments, industry and automotive.

Electric Sub-meter Market – Dynamics

Electric Sub-meter Market Upheld by Growing Efforts to Reduce Electrical Usage

Growth of electric sub-meter market is primarily influenced by a notable rise in adoption of energy management solutions. The use of electric-sub meters in multi-unit buildings not only reduces additional operational costs but also provides numerous economic and environmental benefits to both building owners and tenants. Growing importance of controlling, reduction, and granular reporting of electrical usage among today’s facility managers, especially in commercial as well as industrial sectors, has also led to surge in the adoption of electric sub-meters. Further, increasing stringency is regulations on energy management along with growing focus towards identifying important aspects for efficient use of electricity will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of electric sub-meter market.

