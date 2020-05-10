Electric Wheelbarrow Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2027

Electric Wheelbarrow Market – Introduction

Electric wheelbarrow is an advanced and improved form of the conventional wheelbarrow. It helps workers to carry heavy load from one place to another place in worksites with minimal effort. Electric wheelbarrows are widely adopted in different fields such as offices, industries, and in household applications. Globally, growing demand for non-marking tires which are used to eliminate tire marks on warehouse floors is expected to drive the demand for electric wheelbarrows in the coming years. Typically, food and grocery processing plants are increasingly adopting electric wheelbarrows with non-marking tires to remove black marks in their factories and warehouses because of concerns related to hygiene. Thus, demand for electric wheelbarrows is expected to increase in these industries in the coming years.

Electric Wheelbarrow Market–Competitive Landscape

SCHMID Group

Founded in 1864, SCHMID Group is headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. The company has its manufacturing sites in Germany, the U.S., China, and Turkey as well as sales and service locations across the world. The company is specialized in photovoltaic & energy solutions, surface finishing & med & pharma, automation & intra-logistics, and printed circuit boards.

Etesia UK

Incorporated in 1995, Etesia UK is based in Shenington, U.K. The company is specialized in developing high quality grass cutting machinery for both the domestic and professional market. It is also specialized in pedestrian mowers, brush cutters, ETMowers, ride-on mowers, ride-on attachments, bank mowers, pellenc hedge trimmers, pellenc wheel hoe, trailers, pellenc pruning shears, pellenc chainsaws, and pellenc vacuum blowers etc.

Macauto Group GmbH

Established in 1918, Macauto Group GmbH is a leading manufacturer of wind deflectors and tailor made roller sunshade systems for the automotive industry. The company specializes in sunshade roller systems, cordless garden tools, luggage compartment covers, and carbon air filters. It distributes its products within the domestic market as well as overseas markets, including Europe, Australia, Americas, Asia and Africa.

Nu-Star Material Handling

Incorporated in 2001, Nu-Star Material Handling is located in Ednaston, U.K. It designs and develops pedestrian operated tugs and battery-powered electric tugs. The company is specialized in electric tugs, wheeled load movers, battery powered tugs, material handling solutions, electric wheelbarrows, pedestrian operated tugs, electric trailer movers etc.

Some of the other significant players in the electric wheelbarrow market are PowerPac Baumaschinen, RenJieh, Muck Truck, Sherpa Tools, and Zallyssrl, among others.

Electric Wheelbarrow Market – Dynamics

Increasing Demand from Construction Industry

Growth of the electric wheelbarrow market can be attributed to the increasing demand from the construction industry. This industry has experienced a drastic change in the past few years. Restoration and maintenance operations along with the shift to retrofitting practices and sustainable building development are boosting the growth of the construction market in developed countries such as the U.S. and U.K. where infrastructure is experiencing a problem of aging. The construction industry offers huge opportunity for the growth of the electric wheelbarrow market. Many emerging countries including India, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are heavily investing in the development of smart cities with huge government initiatives. These large-scale developments and investments are expected to drive the demand for electric wheelbarrows in construction activities and is likely to result in the growth of the market in the near future.