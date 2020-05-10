“ Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services Market Boosting The Growth, Leading Key Players 2019 – 2025″ is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.
This report focus on Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services market. A substation is a part of an electrical generation, transmission, and distribution system. Substations transform voltage from high to low, or the reverse, or perform any of several other important functions. Between the generating station and consumer, electric power may flow through several substations at different voltage levels. A substation may include transformers to change voltage levels between high transmission voltages and lower distribution voltages, or at the interconnection of two different transmission voltages.
The energy demand of modernization drives the development of the electrical substation industry.
In 2018, the global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
GE Grid Solutions
Siemens
Mitsubishi Electric
Ormazabal
Toshiba
MYR Group
MVM OVIT Zrt
Apollo Power Systems Pvt .Ltd
Tekfen Construction and Installation
Trans-Africa Projects
Schneider Electric
Hyosung
Xian XD High Voltage
Shandong Taikai
Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd
Chint Group
UGL Pty Limited
Litwinpower Engineering Services
Power Substation Services (PSS)
Industrial Tests, Inc
Steinmetz Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electrical Substations Testing
Engineering and Maintenance Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Power Transmission and Distribution
Manufacturing and Processing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electrical Substations Testing, Engineering and Maintenance Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
