Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Liberty Mutual Group

Liberty Mutual is adopting digital culture and leveraging innovative technologies to redesign and enhance its products and services to better serve its customers, employees, brokers, agents, and other partners. It has embarked on a major IT transformation to be able to use and benefit from technologies such as mobile, cloud, and data analytics. Liberty Mutual is investing in agile and collaborative platforms to enable employees from different locations and departments to collaborate and exchange ideas and information in real-time.

This report provides insight into Liberty Mutual Group’s fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budgets, and its major ICT contracts.

– Liberty Mutual is exploring and utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), office of the future, cloud, big data, e-commerce, alternative reality, and mobile to achieve operational efficiencies, improve its underwriting and claims management procedures, and minimize security risks.

– Liberty Mutual has embraced a robust cloud strategy in order to transform the technology it uses to provide software and services to employees and customers.

– The investments made by Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures have all been via a consortium approach, with a particular focus on companies providing IoT solutions.

