Epistaxis Devices Market Prospects and Growth Assessment

Epistaxis is a condition that results in uncertain nose bleeding from either of the nostrils. This clinical condition is usually classified as posterior epistaxis and anterior epistaxis based on the site where the bleeding originates. According to The New England Journal of Medicine, around 60% of people worldwide have faced epistaxis at least once during their lifetime, and out of these, 6% patients required medical treatment. The prevalence of Epistaxis is high in children less than 10 years of age and people over the age of 35 years.

Epistaxis is usually caused by local trauma, including nasal infection and even nose picking. Environmental factors causing epistaxis include lack of humidity in the atmosphere, dry climate, or prolonged inhalation of dry air. People who are on medications such as clopidogrel, warfarin, aspirin, or any other anticoagulant medications are more susceptible to epistaxis. Other predisposing factors such as, cocaine snorting, allergic and non-allergic rhinitis, alcohol abuse, hypertension, and inherited bleeding problems also lead to epistaxis. Epistaxis Devices are used in the treatment of nosebleed. Epistaxis devices includes nasal tampons, nasal catheters and others

Global Epistaxis Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, agreements, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global epistaxis devices market.

In 2016, Smith & Nephew launched a range of epistaxis devices with RAPID RHINO technology that has blend of carboxymethylcellulose.

Request a PDF Brochure on Epistaxis Devices Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=72312

Teleflex Incorporated

Founded in 1943, Teleflex Corporation is based in Wayne, New Jersey, U.S. The company has a diverse product portfolio with solutions in fields such as interventional access, vascular access, cardiology, anesthesia, surgical care, respiratory care, and emergency services. It provides epistaxis devices such as epistaxis catheters to offer rapid and effective control of nasal bleeding.

Medtronic Plc

Established in 1949, Medtronic is based in Minneapolis, U.S. The company operates through four main business segments: Cardiac & Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group. Medtronic operates in 160 countries across 480 locations globally, serving more than 65 million patients. It holds more than 45,000 patents in the medical technology industry. Medtronic offers nasal packaging products including bioresorbable and biofragmentable nasal packing, which help control bleeding and heal wounds.

Smith & Nephew plc

Founded in 1856, Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for advanced surgeries and wound care management. The company distributes its products in more than 90 countries across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The company has a broad product portfolio for treatment of epistaxis.

Stryker

Founded in 1941, Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company which offers a diverse array of innovative products and services in orthopedics, medical and surgical, neurotechnology, and spine products. Stryker operates in the U.S., EMEA, Asia Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. Stryker provides a wide range of products for the treatment of epistaxis including bioresorbable and dissolvable nasal packing products such as XeroGel, NasoPore, and HemoPore.

Global Epistaxis Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension and Change in Environment to Boost Market

Hypertension is highly susceptible to hemorrhage are leading causes of epistaxis. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high blood pressure happens in 1 in every 12 to 17 pregnancies among women ages 20 to 44. Furthermore, air pollution is a major factor which is likely to cause epistaxis. Breathing polluted air is more prone to cause epistaxis. According to World Economic Forum, more than 9 out of 10 people breathe polluted air. All these factors are likely to boost the global epistaxis devices market.

Pre Book this Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=72312<ype=S

Focus on Launch of Innovative Products to Boost Epistaxis Devices Market

Manufacturers operating in the epistaxis devices market are strongly focusing on increasing investments in research & development activities to design and develop new and innovative epistaxis devices. For instance, Stryker has an innovative product, XeroGel, which is a unique blend of polyethylene glycol (PEG) and chitosan, for a comfortable post-operative experience for patients.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets