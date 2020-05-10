Europium Sodium Sulfate Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook 2016 – 2024

Europium Sodium Sulfate: Market Overview

Europium is primarily found in minerals such as monazite, xenotime, loparite, and bastnasite. Europium belongs to lanthanide series (lanthanide/actinide series) assuming oxidation state because it is readily oxidized in air and water [Level 2 (+2) or Level 3 (+3)] in combination with sodium sulphate. Sulphates are salts and esters of sulphuric acid, while Europium is the rarest metal to be found in independent state. Europium sodium sulfate is an organometallic compound. Sodium metallic ions are used in solar and fuel cells.

Medical usage lies in reinforcing chemotherapy with charged water and homeopathic nanoparticle portions of Europium sodium sulfate and Iron phosphate works on cold and dormant conditions of body as it warms the blood and stimulates the blood. Europium sodium sulfate is used in highly sensitive military operations. Highly limited details and access are granted currently.

Europium Sodium Sulfate: Market Dynamics and Trends

Sulphate ions with sodium and phosphorous are being tried and tested in laboratories by ion exchange methods to derive new products required in defense and nuclear power sectors. Europium with sodium sulfate ions is used in nucleonic with control rods in nuclear reactor. Oxides of europium make the base material highly impervious to thermal neutrons. High-flux isotope reactor (HFIR) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory has even used europium (+2 and +3 ions) dispersed in aluminum combined with sodium sulfate ions in a control rod for the nuclear reactor.

Europium Sodium Sulfate Market: Key Players

A key player operating in the europium sodium sulfate market is GFS Chemicals, a company based in the U.S. and Canada. By far, GFS Chemicals is the market leader in terms of extraction, production, sales, and exports of europium sodium sulfate.