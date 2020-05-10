Fatigue Testing Machine Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2027

Fatigue Testing Machine Market: Introduction

Fatigue testing machines are used to measure the sturdiness of components, raw materials, or finished products, and to withstand cyclic fatigue loading in various conditions.

Fatigue testing machines conduct tests by measuring the force applied on these raw materials until the raw material fails.

Fatigue Testing Machine Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for fatigue testing machines from the automotive industry is considered to be one of the key trends affecting the growth of the fatigue testing machine market.

In the automotive industry, fatigue testing machines are utilized to examine durability of materials such as metals, plastic, rubber, and alloys.

Several automotive companies are adopting ultra-high frequency based fatigue testing machines that helps in decreasing the turnaround time.

Moreover, technological advancement enables end-users to test the fatigue life of new products with high fatigue cycles.

For example, even proportions of titanium and nickel result in an alloy of nitinol wire which is gaining importance in several applications. Thus, development of materials with higher fatigue life cycles is expected to boost the growth of the fatigue testing machine market.

In addition, growing demand for digital fatigue testing machines is another key trend promoting the growth of the market.

Fatigue Testing Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on end-use industry, the global fatigue testing machine market can be divided into automotive industry, composites industry, aerospace industry, and medical industry.

The automotive industry segment is a prominent end-user of fatigue testing machines. Thus, this end-user segment accounted for major market share in 2018. The segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the global fatigue testing machine market throughout the forecast period.

Growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles across the world has augmented the expansion of the automotive industry, resulting in growth in demand for fatigue testing machines.

North America to Lead the Global Market for Fatigue Testing Machines

In terms of region, the global fatigue testing machine market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for major share of the fatigue testing machine market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The fatigue testing machine market in North America is majorly impacted by the expansion of various end-use industries such as automotive, medical, and aerospace. The rapid growth of these industries offers ample growth opportunities to the fatigue testing machine market.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global fatigue testing machine market was moderately fragmented in 2018, with presence of numerous large and small scale established players who have occupied prominent share in the market. These vendors are engaged in offering varied products to end-users and adopt different strategies to stay relevant in this competitive environment. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

ADMET

Ducom Instruments

Ektron Tek

Fine Manufacturing Industries

Illinois Tool Works

MTS Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets