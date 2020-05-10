Female Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies

Infertility is the inability of a person to reproduce naturally. Female infertility is the inability of a woman to become pregnant and carry pregnancy to full term. It is the most common issue faced by couples trying to get conceived. The most commonly diagnosed causes of female infertility are issues with ovulation; hormonal imbalance; anatomical disorders of the reproductive system such as damage caused to the fallopian tubes, the uterus, or the cervix; overuse of alcohol or drugs; thyroid gland-associated issues; excessive weight; and stress.

Growing prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and other hormonal disorders, changing lifestyle, obesity, and increasing awareness about advanced fertility techniques are some of the factors expected to boost the global Female Infertility Diagnosis & Treatment Market during the forecast period. However, high cost of treatments, possibility of failure, and shortage of skilled medical professionals in developing countries are expected to restrain the global female infertility diagnosis & treatment market between 2017 and 2025.

The global female infertility diagnosis & treatment market can be segmented based on diagnosis type, treatment type, end-user, and region. In terms of diagnosis type, the market has been segmented into ovulation testing, blood & urine testing to confirm presence of infection or imbalance in thyroid hormone level, hysterosalpingography, ovarian reserve testing, imaging tests, laparoscopy, genetic testing, and other hormone testing. In terms of treatment type, the global female infertility diagnosis & treatment market can be categorized into fertility restoration therapy and reproductive assistance therapy. The fertility restoration therapy segment can be sub-segmented based on drug type and surgery type.

In terms of drug type, the segment can be divided into clomiphene citrate, gonadotropins, metformin, letrozole, and bromocriptine. Based on surgery type, the fertility restoration therapy segment can be classified into laparoscopic or hysteroscopic surgery and tubal surgery. The reproductive assistance therapy segment can be further classified into intrauterine insemination (IUI) therapy, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), gamete intrafallopian tube transfer, zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT), gamete intrafallopian tube transfer (GIFT), and assisted reproductive technology (ART) or in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Based on end-user, the global female infertility diagnosis & treatment market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and pathological & diagnostic centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global female infertility diagnosis & treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected dominate the global market between 2017 and 2025, owing to increasing prevalence of hormonal disorders caused by changing lifestyle, excessive alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, and stress. According to a study by the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), in the U.S., about 10% of women aged between 15 and 44 are having difficulties in getting pregnant or carrying the pregnancy to full term.

Europe is the second-largest market for female infertility diagnosis & treatment, owing to growing research and development of novel fertility technologies and high awareness among couples about finding solutions for their infertility issues. According to the IVI, the largest assisted reproduction group in the world, in the Europe, the number of couples and individuals approaching medical practitioners for seeking advice to choose a suitable solution for infertility is increasing by around 9% every year. Asia Pacific is considered an emerging market for female infertility diagnosis & treatment, owing to increasing population, presence of developing economies, growing awareness about methods such as IVF and IUI, and increasing per capita health care spending in the region.

Key players operating in the global female infertility diagnosis & treatment market are Pfizer Inc. Sanofi, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Novartis AG, Par Pharmaceutical, Cook, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., and EMD Serono, Inc.

