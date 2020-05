Fencing Market to Reach US $ 62,766.5 Mn by 2027

The global fencing market is expected to reach US$ 62,766.5 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2027. In terms of volume, the global fencing market is expected to reach 3,901.7 Million Feet, expanding at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2027. The market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Fencing is a part of the global perimeter security market. The perimeter security market in North America is a mature market and is growing at a healthy rate. In North America, rise in demand for perimeter security products are driving the demand for fencing products. Consumers in North America are increasingly demanding decorative home products, which is increasing the demand for ornamental iron and steel fences in the region. In North America, privacy fences hold the largest market share and are expected to grow in market size during the forecast period. Across North America, there are specific rules and regulations regarding quality of the material used to make fences. Fences made of metal such as aluminum, steel, wrought iron, etc. hold the largest share in North America. Presently, plastic and composite fences such as fences made of vinyl are increasing in popularity in North America and are expected to see rising demand during the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. is the dominant fencing market, followed by Canada.

The perimeter security market in Europe is a mature market and growing. In Europe, rise in overall demand for perimeter security products are increasing demand for fencing products. Increase in demand for attractive home protection products are leading to rise in demand for fences in Europe. Privacy fences hold the largest market share in Europe and are expected to hold a share of 44.0% by the end of the forecast period. In Europe, market players operating in the fence market have to follow specific rules and regulations. In Europe, metal fencing holds a major share of the market. Ornamental iron and wrought iron fences are increasing in popularity as they have low maintenance cost. Fences made of plastics and composites such as PVC are also popular in Europe. France, Germany, and the U.K. are the major fencing markets in the region.

