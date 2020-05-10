Flexible Glass Market Reflect Impressive Growth Rate

Global Flexible Glass Market: Overview

The global flexible glass market may have risen steadily over the years and is anticipated to maintain the momentum in the near term as well. Flexible glass is an ultra-thin glass, which has the same properties of a rigid glass material. The additional properties associated with flexible glass are – durability, strength, and temperature stability. Furthermore, flexible glass can also exhibit the properties of plastic such as rigidity and scratch resistance. Flexible glass is widely used to increase the strength, flexibility, and the shelf-life of finished products.

An upcoming report on the global flexible glass market by Transparency Market Research could be a valuable source of information for major stakeholders in the market. This is because of the exhaustive information, gathered after thorough primary and secondary research, contained in it. The report would be an objective guideline of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and pitfalls in the market. The report would also offer a brilliant study of the market as it focus on market dynamics, segmentation, competitive landscape, and geographical outreach. It is a useful guidelines for players to cement a strong position in the global flexible glass market.

Global Flexible Glass Market: Key Trends

Flexible glass helps in reducing weight of the electronic gadgets. Increasing demand for high quality, handy, and attractive electronic gadgets, growing demand for high-end gadgets such as tablets and touch-enabled notebooks, and rising demand for consumer electronics paired with advanced display technology are believed to be driving the global flexible glass market. Flexible glass enhances the display quality of smartphones, laptops, TVs, and tablets. Thus, it is immensely used in manufacturing displays. This glass has paved the way for development of light, thin, turnable, robust, and bendable devices.

Flexible glass provides superior surface quality with no roughness. Growing demand for slim and scratch-resistant displays in the electronics products and rising consumers’ disposable income are expected to boost the global flexible glass market. Furthermore, flexible glass also helps in the formation of thin film solar cells due to its enormous flexibility and heat resistance property. Increasing number of photovoltaic (PV) industry, growing demand for curved flexible solar cells, and rising need for portable photovoltaic and building integrated PV are projected to fuel demand in the global flexible glass market. Along with this, in the field of organic PV, the novel flexible glass helps in the introduction of solar cells in buildings, which in turn is expected propel the global flexible glass market.

Global Flexible Glass Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, North America is expected to lead the global flexible glass market as the region has seen rapid industrialization. Increasing demand for reducing per watt cost of solar energy, rising need for next generation gadgets, and burgeoning population could also be responsible for fuelling the flexible glass market in the region. Other prominent regions are Europe and Asia Pacific. Growing domestic demand for tablets and cellphones is expected to boost the flexible glass market in these region.

Global Flexible Glass Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players operating in the global flexible glass market are Nippon Electric Glass, Corning, Tokyo Electron, Universal Display Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

