Florol Market Evolving Technology, Trends And Industry Analysis By 2024

Florol is a group of fragrance chemicals with the IUPAC name 4-methyl-2-(2-methylpropyl)oxan-4-ol. It is used in the manufacture of perfumes and other odorous products. The molecular formula for florol is C 10 H 20 O 2 and the molecular weight of the compound is 172.26. Florol is a member of the hydroxypyran chemical family and is structurally related to rose oxide. Florol is found as a colorless to pale yellow oily liquid. It is also commercially known by its other names including muguetol, floriffol, floral pyranol, and floros.

Florol is part of the group of odorous chemicals with the floral scent that is found in flowers such as lily of the valley. There are four types of florol isomers, each having a slightly different odor and intensity. Florol compounds do not require a stabilizer when used in perfumes and show tenacity for around three days on a smelling strip. Florol is soluble in alcohol and water, either of which can be used as a base carrier for the compound in its applications.

Florol can be isolated from flower petals; however, the source material for its commercial manufacture is petrochemicals. Florol is generally manufactured by the Prins reaction, which involves the reaction between isoprenol and isovaleraldehyde. Alternatively, the compound can be prepared by the cyclization of derivatives of the reactants used in the Prins reaction. Florol can also be used as a building block in the manufacture of another fragrance compound called Clarycet. Clarycet has the scent of herbal-floral with a hint of dried fruit.

Florol can also be used to replace volatile odorous chemicals such as floral aldehydes, as the compound is a stable and substantive chemical building block. Florol is used in the manufacture of several perfumes of well-known perfume brands such as “Romance” (Ralph Lauren8) 3%, “XS for her” (Paco Rabanne) 0.5%, “L’Eau d’Eden” (Cacharel) 0.16%, “Dazzling Gold” (Estee Lauder) 8.5%,“O oui” (Lancome) 5.5%, “J’adore” (Dior) 5.6%, “L’Eau de Kenzo masc” (Kenzo) 1%, and “Fragile” (Jean Paul Gaultier) 2.7%. Apart from perfumes, florol is also used to impart fragrance to products such as shampoos, shower gels, body soaps, and detergents.

Key players operating in the florol market are Ernesto Ventós, Firmenich SA, Givaudan, Indukern F&F, Penta Manufacturing Company, The Good Scents Company, BASF SE, and Vigon International.