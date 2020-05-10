Global Novel Functional Coatings Industry Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report

Global Novel Functional Coatings Industry Market: Overview

The global novel functional coatings industry market has seen unshakable growth over the years, owing to the healthy competition among existing manufacturers and technological advancement. The manufacturers are seen competing on the basis of product type, quality, variety and price. Novel functional coatings are hugely used in the field of anticorrosion solutions, non-adhesive, low friction and dry lubrication. They are also often known as advanced coatings or technical coatings. The technique of repellant coatings, hydrophilic coatings, anti-microbial coatings, protective coatings, optical coatings, conductive coatings and cellulose treatment comes under the category of novel functional coatings. Novel functional coatings industry shares the partnership with many industrial sectors such as aerospace or automotive, construction and engineering, energy and environment, oil, gas and chemical and electronics, and healthcare.

A recent report on the global novel functionalcoatings industry market by Transparency Market Research could be a valuable source of information for major key stakeholders operating in it. The report would enable them to take their decisions after observing the exhaustive information, contained in it. The report goes further to examine thoroughly the various triggering factors shaping the contours of the market. The report also would be an objective guide on the competitive landscape. It throws the light on the product, regional segment and application to understand which ones hold out solid promise.

Global Novel Functional Coatings Industry Market: Key Trends

Rise in size of end-use industries and massive technological advancements are believed to be driving the growth in the global novel functional coatings industry market. Novel functional coatings industry takes a general approach towards designing and building, formulation and processing and functional testing and validation. This unique methodology of coatings allow dual functionalization of nanoparticles and enhance resins properties. A trend of using highly repellent, durable and anti-microbial coatings and also the rapid development of industries worldwide could be boosting the global novel functional coatings industry market.

Due to the excellent approach to omniphobic materials, crosslinking with polymer matrix and cost efficiency, the novel functional coatings industry is the crucial milestone to the different end-use industries such as automotive, chemical and construction. Novel functional coatings industry also covers the area of polyurethane matrix coatings, polysiloxane matrix coatings and acrylate matrix coatings. Increasing industrial adoption, security of supply, huge environmental benefits and growing market acceptance are expected to be fueling the global novel functional coatings industry market.

Global Novel Functional Coatings Industry Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, the global novel functional coatings industry market could span five major regions North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America. The regions have a various product portfolio to cater the end-use industries according their requirements. In the regions, this holds out the maximum potential for growth in the novel functional coatings industry market. In the region of North America and Europe, the global novel functional coatings industry market is expected to grow as the regions have over expanding new industries and competitors who are aiming at increasing total revenues.

Global Novel Functional Coatings Industry Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players in the global novel functional coatings industry market are Surfix, Nanofilm, Nanomech, Integran Technologies and Buhler. The players could be competing on the basis of quality, technology and affordability to strengthen their foothold in the global novel functional coatings industry market.

