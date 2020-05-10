Hexyl Acetate Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview By 2024

Hexyl acetate, an organic ester compound, belongs to the class of chemical quantities known as carboxylic acid esters. It is a colorless sweet-smelling liquid. Hexyl acetate is primarily used as a solvent for polymers, fats, resins, and oils. It is also employed as a fragrance and flavoring agent in foodstuffs and alcoholic drinks because of its fruity fragrance. It is naturally present in fruits such as plums and apples. Hexyl acetate is employed extensively in food & beverages and cosmetics industries. Food companies add natural and artificial flavors to process foods. Demand for food flavoring agents and flavor enhancer products is high. Hexyl acetate is a natural flavoring agent; therefore, it is considered safe for human consumption and does not pose a threat to the environment.

Changes in lifestyle, due to urbanization, have increased awareness about health besides boosting consumer aspirations for exquisite taste in food and beverages. This is the primary driver of the hexyl acetate market. The market is also expected to benefit from high demand for natural additives in the cosmetic industry. Apart from food & beverages applications, flavors are also used in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. The high demand for scents and perfumes and rise in consumer preference for ready-to-eat meals are also anticipated to drive the hexyl acetate market in the near future. Increase in trend of consumption of fast food among the youth and rise in awareness about health are estimated to propel the demand for natural flavoring agents. This, in turn, is projected to drive the hexyl acetate market.Based on product synthesis process, the hexyl acetate market can be bifurcated into lipase catalyzed ester synthesis and catalyzed reactive distillation synthesis. The former is the dominant of the two and is generally used by manufacturers for industrial production of hexyl acetate. Catalyzed reactive distillation synthesis is uneconomical and time consuming; hence, it is not used by manufacturers for industrial production. The lipase catalyzed ester synthesis segment is expected to continue to dominate the production process during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the hexyl acetate market includes Advanced Biotech Inc., Alfrebro LLC, Apiscent Labs LLC, Augustus Oils Ltd, Beijing Lys Chemicals Co, LTD., Bontoux S.A, Elan Inc., Frutarom Ltd, and Lluch Essence S.L.

