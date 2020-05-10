“ Insurance Fraud Detection Market Industry Environment By Policy, Economics, Sociology & By Technology Forecast 2019 – 2025″ is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.
Insurance Fraud Detection refers to the detection and prevention of insurance fraud through services and solutions such as fraud analysis and authentication.
In 2018, the global Insurance Fraud Detection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Insurance Fraud Detection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance Fraud Detection development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
FICO
IBM
BAE Systems
SAS Institute
Experian
LexisNexis
Iovation
FRISS
SAP
Fiserv
ACI Worldwide
Simility
Kount
Software AG
BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions
Perceptiviti
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fraud Analytics
Authentication
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Claims Fraud Detection
Identity Theft Detection
Payment and Billing Fraud Detection
Money Laundering Detection
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Insurance Fraud Detection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Insurance Fraud Detection development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance Fraud Detection are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
