Machine Condition Monitoring Service Market – Global Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Machine condition monitoring is the process of monitoring the condition of a machine with the intent to predict mechanical wear and failure. Vibration, noise, and temperature measurements are often used as key indicators of the state of the machine. Trends in the data provide health information about the machine and help detect machine faults early, which prevents unexpected failure and costly repair.

Machine condition monitoring is important because it provides information about the health of a machine. You can use this information to detect warning signs early and help your organization stop unscheduled outages, optimize machine performance, and reduce repair time and maintenance costs.

In 2018, the global Machine Condition Monitoring Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Machine Condition Monitoring Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Fluke

Emerson

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Baker Hughes (Bently Nevada)

SKF

Bosch

Forbes Marshall

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

PCE Deutschland GmbH

Cemb Hofmann

CM Technologies GmbH

Alignment & Vibration Services

COREIoT

Vipac

Perfect Test House

Hydro

Wavecom Instruments

Vibrometrix

Iris Power

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote Monitoring & Diagnosis Service

Service on Site

Market segment by Application, split into

Machinery Manufacturing

Oil and Chemical Industry

Vehicle

Electric Power

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Machine Condition Monitoring Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Machine Condition Monitoring Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Machine Condition Monitoring Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

