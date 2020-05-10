Metal Processing Oil Market Global Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2024

Metal process oils are process oils used in metal processing for lubrication, cooling, and anticorrosion purposes. Metals need to undergo several mechanical processes such as casting, forging, cutting, drawing, and hardening for usage in a particular application. However, significant amount of heat and friction is generated during these processes. This causes overheating and wear of worked metal, tools, and machine tools. Metal processing oils are used to control high temperatures and lower wear and tear of tools, machine tools, and forging machines. Metal processing oils are largely employed in manufacturing processes such as machining, cold and hot drawing, forging, broaching, quenching, heat treatment, rolling, grinding, and cleaning.

Rapid industrialization and expansion of the manufacturing sector are expected to drive the metal processing oil market across the globe. Increase in proclivity toward efficient and effective manufacture of metal parts by lowering the operating costs is anticipated to boost the metal processing oil market in the near future.

These oils increase the durability of tools and dies by reducing friction and heat, ultimately lowering the tooling and die manufacture costs. Furthermore, growth in the automotive industry is estimated to fuel the metal processing oil market in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa. Volatility in prices of oil and gas affects the prices of metal processing oil, as crude oil is the precursor to their production. Decrease in prices of crude oil has led to a fall in the prices of metal processing oil. This volatility is also estimated to hamper the market of metal processing oil in the near future.

Key manufacturers of metal processing oil include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Castrol Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and United Oil Company.