Methanesulfonic acid Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During To 2024

Methanesulfonic acid, also called methane sulfonic acid, is a colorless liquid considered to be an intermediate compound between sulfuric acid and methylsulfonylmethane. It can dissolve a wide range of metal salts. Methanesulfonic acid is a non-volatile and strong acid which is soluble in organic solvents and therefore used as an acid catalyst in organic reactions. It occurs in a liquid form at ambient temperatures, which adds a wide range of applications to its repertoire.

Based on application, the methanesulfonic acid market has been divided into the electroplating, medicine, and organic synthesis categories. Electroplating accounted for a significant share in the global methanesulfonic acid market due to the rising demand for electroplating in the fabrication sector. Medicinal applications of methanesulfonic acid are expected to experience a high growth rate, led by developments in the pharmaceutical sector. Industrial advancements are anticipated to drive the methanesulfonic acid market during the forecast period. It is a primary ingredient in rust and scale removers and also employed to clean the surfaces of tiles and ceramics.

In terms of region, the global methanesulfonic acid has been distributed over Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific was a major market for methanesulfonic acid in 2015 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries. The growing demand for methanesulfonic acid in the pharmaceutical sector is also likely to boost the need for methanesulfonic acid in Asia Pacific in 2015.

Key players operating in the global methanesulfonic acid market are BASF SE, Oxon Italia S.p.A, Arkema Group, Langfang Jinshenghui Chemical Co.,Ltd, Zhongke Fine Chemical Co., Ltd, SHINYA CHEM, and HEBEI YANUO Bioscience Co., Ltd.