Nitrogen Nutrients Market Growth With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2024

Nitrogen nutrients are primary macronutrients essential for the growth and development of plants. They are usually obtained from nitrogen-rich soil and therefore also called soil nutrients. Nitrogen is commonly found in the chlorophyll and chloroplast of plant cells. A majority of plants cannot fix nitrogen directly from the atmosphere and thus absorb nitrogen nutrients from the soil in the form of nitrate ions or ammonia ions. Plants often have a symbiotic relation with nitrogen-fixing bacteria, which convert inert atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia and other nitrogen derivatives which are absorbed by the host plants. However, for improved growth of plants and high yield, nitrogen nutrients are added in the form of fertilizers, supplements, soil conditioners, and soil amendments.

The market for nitrogen nutrients is bifurcated by source into the natural and man-made categories. Natural sources for nitrogen nutrients are further divided into animal by-products and plant-derived materials. The former include compost manure, poultry manure, blood meal, fish emulsion, and crab meal, whereas plant-derived materials comprise alfalfa meals, soybean meals, and cottonseed meals.

Man-made sources usually include fertilizers, soil amendments, and soil supplements, as well as processed mineral salts such as Chilean nitrate. However, prolonged usage of minerals may damage water tables due to high leaching. Yet, fertilizers remain a significant source of nitrogen nutrient for plants and agriculture. More than 70% of demand for plant nutrients is satisfied by fertilizers globally, of which a significant share is accounted by urea.

Key players in the nitrogen nutrients market include T.STANES & COMPANY LIMITED, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Agrium Inc., CF Industries, Belaruskali, Mosaic, and PotashCorp.