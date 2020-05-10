Pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) Camera Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Shipment, Sales | Industry Forecast 2026

A pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera is an Internet Protocol (IP) type camera where the operator can easily control the position and movement of the camera lens from a remote position, using controls on software application and an Internet browser from anywhere in the world. The optical zoom feature provides the capability to focus on fine details such as license plates and faces. These cameras contain built-in true auto focus and event management systems. The PTZ camera can be mounted onto a flat surface using the supplied mounting hardware. Moreover, these cameras are utilized in a wide range of video surveillance applications across the globe. The PTZ camera market is anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

The pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market can be segmented based on type, application, end-use, and geography. Based on type, the pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market can be segregated into indoor pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera and outdoor pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera. The outdoor pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of application, the global pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market can be classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Commercial and residential segments held a major share of the global pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market in 2017 and projected to gain market share in the near future. Furthermore, based on end-use, the global pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market can be segregated into transportation, aerospace, military & defense, automation, research and institute, others. The military & defense segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. It is also a highly attractive segment for the manufacturers of pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40100

Additionally, the usage of wireless IP-based video surveillance and rising trend of VSAAS services are expected to propel the demand for PTZ cameras in the near future. This, in turn, is expected to create new opportunity for the global pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market during the forecast period. Across the globe, increasing awareness about safety and security across different end-use industries is driving the pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market. However, the need for high capacity storage for high-resolution images is likely to restrain the pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market in the near future. Moreover, the need for higher bandwidth to transfer data is a major challenge for the pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market.

The global market for pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras has been expanding significantly owing to rapid industrialization. Increasing implementation of stringent regulations and rules for different workplace security by various governments is also propelling the propelling the PTZ market to a great extent. Based on geography, in terms of revenue and volume, the pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the global pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market in 2017. Within Asia Pacific, China and India hold a major share of the market due to increasing awareness about the rising application of pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera in different end-use industries such as transportation and military & defense. Additionally, rising demand from the automotive industry is also driving the global pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market. Moreover, advancement of border security monitoring equipment is likely to drive the market in the near future. Furthermore, early adoption of new advanced technologies such as wireless connectivity, megapixel cameras, and integrated analytics for transportation monitoring have led to the increase in adoption and installation of pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras across various sub-regions of Asia Pacific. The pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market in North America is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

The pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera market is characterized by the existence of numerous key players in the market. Key companies operating in the market include Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Netgear (the U.S.), Pelco(U.S.), Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Honeywell Security Group (the U.S.), Infinova Corporation (the U.S.), Nest Cam (the U.S.), Amcrest Technologies (the U.S), and Icontrol Networks (the U.S.).

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets