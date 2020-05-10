Rebar Processing Equipment Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.07 Bn by 2026

The global rebar processing equipment market was valued at US$ 0.55 Bn in 2017. It is expected to reach US$ 1.07 Bn in terms of revenue by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, due to a rise in infrastructure and construction activities in emerging economies such as India and China.

Rebar processing equipment is mainly used for bending, shearing, de-coiling, and straightening of reinforced bars (also known as rebar). This machine is suitable for contractors or construction companies to carry out different operations on rebar according to their requirements. The rebar processing equipment market is growing across the globe. Major factors driving the market are growing construction and infrastructure activities.

China, India, and the U.S. are major countries which have a huge demand for rebar processing equipment due to an increase in infrastructure activities by both the private sector and governments in these regions. Additionally, usage of advanced technologies is increasing the productivity of equipment. However, the entry of local and regional players and instability in the construction industry is hampering the business growth of established players.

In terms of type, rebar processing equipment can be categorized into bar bending machine, bar shearing machine, bar de-coiling and straitening, and others. Bar bending machine has dominated the market because of its usage across the construction industry and steel industry, including steel product manufacturers and steel producers.

