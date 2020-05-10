Sanitary Valves Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2027

Sanitary Valves Market Introduction

Sanitary valves are used to maintain high level of hygiene during the production process in different end-user industries including pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages.

Sanitary Valves Market Dynamics

Growing need to maintain a hygienic environment in agricultural, food, and pharmaceutical industries is considered a key factor promoting the demand for sanitary valves and thereby encouraging the growth of the market in the coming years.

Sanitary valves are an integral part of fluid management systems in these industries.

Moreover, end-users are increasingly adopting extensive sanitary practices during the production process due to strict government regulations to maintain hygiene in food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries.

The development of valve positioner technology is one of the emerging trends in the global sanitary valves market.

Valve positioners are used to adjust positions of the actuators based on a control signal.

Valve positioners can offer information regarding valve stroke and thrust, actuator output pressure, temperature, valve seat wear or plug wear, and valve performance due to the advancements in sensor technology and reduction in the cost of sensors. A smart positioner utilizes a microprocessor to control the valve and facilitate exact operation.

Sanitary Valves Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product, the sanitary valves market can be segmented into control valves, single seat valves, double seat valves, and butterfly valves.

Control valves segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018. Market share of this product segment is expected to increase and thereby it is likely to maintain its leading position in the sanitary valves market over the forecast period.

In addition, double seat valves product segment is expected to witness highest adoption rate among users and hence this segment is projected to expand rapidly over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the sanitary valves market can be categorized into processed food industry, beverages industry, and pharmaceuticals industry.

The pharmaceuticals industry is a prominent users of sanitary valves. This industry segment accounted for major share of the sanitary valves market in 2018 and is expected to retain its leading position in the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Sanitary Valves

In terms of region, the global sanitary valves market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global sanitary valves market from 2019 to 2027

Additionally, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly in the near future. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the sanitary valves market due to the rapid expansion of food and pharmaceutical industries coupled with growing hygiene awareness in these industries. This is expected to be a major factor that drives the demand for sanitary valves, and thereby boost the market in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global sanitary valves market was highly fragmented in 2018, with the presence of many established players who occupy the prominent market share. These vendors focus on product development and innovations to meet the changing needs of end-users, thus creating a competitive environment in the sanitary valves market. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Alfa Laval AB

Emerson Electric Co.

GEA Group AG

ITT Corporation

Krones AG

SPX FLOW, Inc.

