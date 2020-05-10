Seam Tapes Market : Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

Seam tapes are multilayered adhesive films applied on sewn seams to prevent the leakage of water. Seam tapes are used to waterproof apparel, footwear, automotive parts, and sporting goods. These tapes may contain two or more layers depending on the end-use applications. Seam tapes are used in industrial work wear, tents, waders, footwear, and military garments.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/seam-tapes-market.html

Seam Tapes Market: Overview

Growth in the sports industry, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina, is the major factor driving the seam tapes market. Increase in demand for these tapes in the apparel industry is also boosting the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for protective clothing and accessories such as surgical/medical and chemical protection garments is augmenting the seam tapes market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is likely to hamper the seam tapes market during the forecast period. Additionally, presence of underdeveloped sports industry in several economies such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Africa, and few countries of Latin America is adversely affecting the seam tapes market. Nevertheless, rise in the standard of living in several economies of Asia Pacific gas resulted in an increase in preference of branded apparel and sporting goods. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for seam tapes manufacturers during the forecast period.

Request Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56286

Based on type, the global seam tapes market can be bifurcated into single-layered and multi-layered. The multi-layered segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the superior waterproofing and excellent adhesion of multi-layered seam tapes. These seam tapes are used in a wide range of applications. Based on backing material, the market can be divided into polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride. The polyurethane segment is projected to dominate the global seam tapes market during the forecast, as polyurethane offers several advantages such as high abrasion, impact resistance, water resistance, and high flexibility. Demand for polyurethane in adhesives and membranes of two- and three-layered seam tapes has been rising due to the properties mentioned above.

Seam Tapes Market: Trends & Developments

Leading textile manufacturers and research institutions are aiming to improve the properties of backing materials used in the production of seam tapes. Key manufacturers are also focusing on improving sustainability by using water-based and UV-cured inks in the production of printed seam tapes.

Seam Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region of the global seam tapes market during the forecast period owing to the presence of favorable environment for garment production in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh in the region. Furthermore, cheap labor cost and abundant availability of raw materials is driving the seam tapes market in the region. Rise in awareness about health and increase in fitness activities among consumers in countries such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are also boosting the seam tapes market in Asia Pacific.

Seam Tapes Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global seam tapes market include Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Himel Corp., Sealon, Loxy AS, Gerlinger Industries, DingZing, Adhesive Films, San Chemicals, and Essentra.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets