Temperature Controller Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2027

Temperature controller market – Introduction

Temperature controller is a device used in a network to maintain the temperature. It is used to control or maintain temperature without human comprehensive supervision. These are deployed in various research and industrial applications such as preserving food items, heat-treating applications, packaging and production of plastics. In a control system, a controller is given with an input in the form of a thermocouple or RTD. This input is then compared to the set level or the required temperature, regardless of the temperature around. A control component is then supplied with an output. The temperature controller constantly checks the temperature of the medium and adjusts it to the optimal temperature. Various organizations, scientific research companies and institutes are making significant investments in order to obtain efficient temperature controllers and simplify laboratory automation.

Temperature controller market – Competitive Landscape

In April 2017, Yokogawa introduced an improved version of the network-based STARDOM control system consisting of parts such as HMI and FAST/TOOLSTM SCADA. Monitoring, operation, control, information collection and storage are the main control system applications

In April 2017, Gefran released a new series of PID controllers that includes three models: 850/1650/1850. This new series offers various integrated functions that reduces the number of devices installed on a machine and also simplifies the configuration, therefore, saves time and money

Omron Corporation

Founded in 1933, Omron Corporation, headquartered in Kyoto, Japan is an electronic company that manufactures and sales electronic equipment and automation components, and is also known for medical equipment such blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers. Omron Oilfield & Marine, subsidiary of Omron Corporation is a provider of AC and DC drive systems and custom control systems for oil and gas and related industries.

Delta Electronics

Incorporated in 1971, Delta Electronics is based in Neihu, Taipei. Delta Electronics is an electronics manufacturing company. The company also manufactures power management and thermal solutions. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and automation, Delta’s business segments include power electronics, automation, and infrastructure. Company offers some of the most energy efficient power products in the industry, including switching power supplies with efficiency, telecom power and PV inverters.

Honeywell International Inc.

Established in 1906, Honeywell International Inc. is a manufacturer of variety of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems for a wide variety of customers, from private consumers to major corporations and governments

ABB Ltd.

Founded in 1836, ABB Ltd. established in 1988, headquartered in Zurich. Switzerland, is a company that operates in electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics & discrete automation.

Some of the significant players in the temperature controller market are Eurotherm (Schneider Electric), RKC Instruments, Omron Corporation, Autonics Corporation, Honeywell International, Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, Panasonic, Hanyoung Nux, Delta Electronics, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Durex industries, and ABB Ltd. among others.

Temperature Controller Market – Dynamics

Introduction of Hybrid Temperature Controller and Various Advantages offered By Temperature Controller is driving the Global Market Growth

Factors such as communication capacity in temperature controllers and the introduction of a hybrid temperature controller as an option to a PLC machine is expected to drive the development of the temperature controller industry. Companies use instruments such as artificial intelligence, cognitive skills in machine learning, and architectural instruments to save time, money and minimize the human error. In industrial environments, accurate control of these variables is critical as it increases product quality while allowing automation, allowing smaller employees to monitor and control complicated procedures from a key place. Increasing deployment of temperature controllers is observed due to its comprehensive use in various sectors such as oil & gas, petrochemicals, food, etc.

There are many advancements in temperature controllers such as the reduction in the size of controllers and in communications it is the ability of the temperature controllers to control them remotely. These features of temperature controllers will significantly contribute to the growth of the global industrial temperature controllers market during the forecast period. However, there are some limiting factors for the temperature controller industry, such as increasing worldwide price rivalry, slowdown in the worldwide economy, and competition in technology. The global temperature controller market has some evolving trends such as display trend charts and allow data logging, miniaturization of temperature controllers and use of software to maintain the data which are expected to boost the market growth in coming years.

