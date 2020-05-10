Textile Folding Machine Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2027

Textile Folding Machine Market: Introduction

A textile folding machine is primarily used for folding of fabrics in a few minutes. Furthermore, it is used to fold t-shirts, polo shirts, undershirts, tops, vests, trousers, lady dresses, hoodies, dry fit, sweaters, aprons, banners, blankets, leggings, and towels.

Textile folding machines are used by various end-users such as textile industry, retail stores, and apparel manufacturers

The global textile folding machine market is predicted to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for textile folding machines in different industries such as textiles, retail stores and apparel manufactures

Textile Folding Machine Market: Dynamics

Key Drivers and Restraints of Textile Folding Machine Market

Rise in disposable income of consumers and urbanization are the major factors anticipated to boost the market globally

Increase in use of textile folding machines by apparel manufacturers, hotels, and hospitals is anticipated to boost the textile folding machine market in the near future

Increase in adoption of IIoT-enabled machinery in the textile industry and implementation of Industry 4.0 are also expected to spur the textile folding machine market globally

Automation in the textile industry plays an important role in enhancing the expansion of the textile folding machine market

Textile folding machines work around new developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics which enable these machines to connect to the internet and perform complicated tasks autonomously. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the market expansion in the next few years.

Significant Growth Potential for Apparel Manufacturers Segment

Under the end-user segment, apparel manufacturers accumulated major share of the textile folding machine market in 2018.

This is primarily due to growth in the fashion industry worldwide and rapid growth of the textile industry, which, in turn, is projected to boost the textile folding machine market in the next few years

North America to Hold Major Share of Textile Folding Machine Market

North America dominated the global textile folding machine market in 2018, accounting for significant share. The U.S. is the key market in North America due to high demand for textile folding machines in the country.

The textile folding machine market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. This can be attributed to increase in number of retail stores and hotels in India and China, which is anticipated to propel the textile folding machine market across the region.

Rise in demand for textile folding machines from the fashion industry, especially in Asia Pacific, is anticipated to drive the market in the region in the near future

Textile Folding Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Textile Folding Machine Market

Currently, few local, regional, and international players in the market manufacture textile folding machines. Hence, the market is consolidated and bargaining power of suppliers is high. Moreover, intensity of competition is high among these players. Rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the textile folding machine market. Key players operating in the global textile folding machine market include:

Dekken Machinery

D. S. Topiwala Enterprise

Abhishek Engineering Works

Suntech Industrial (Industrial) Limited

B-Tex Textile Machinery

Yash Textile Machines Pvt. Ltd.

SRI GAYATHRI ENGINEERING

