Thermoplastic Composites Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2024

Thermoplastic composites can be categorized as discontinuous and continuous composites. Long fiber thermoplastics and short fiber thermoplastics are the two extensively used types of thermoplastic composites. Thermoplastic composites have achieved rapid acceptance as a suitable alternative to metal assemblies, die castings, and traditional plastic materials in the market. Factors such as high impact strength, high rigidity, and better surface quality coupled with less product rejection, high resistance to extreme temperatures, and creep resistance in constant load and severe environments have led to the thermoplastic composites market being more attractive than metals and thermoset.

The applications of thermoplastic composites have witnessed significant growth in the aerospace and defense industries, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and automobile in emerging economies due to rapid urbanization. Constantly rising fuel costs have compelled the aerospace industry to look for lightweight and more fuel efficient designs for its existing models. These factors are expected to drive the market for lightweight composites to achieve sustainable development. The extensive usage of thermoplastic composites in various other segments such as consumer goods and electronics is expected to further augment the thermoplastic composites market.

Growing usage of thermoplastic composite materials in vehicle components such as chassis, wheels, hoods, and roofs in racing and high-performance vehicles is being considered to be a critical driving factor for the growing penetration of thermoplastic composites in the automobile industry. Lower cost for consumers and improvement in product performance through innovation is expected to further augment the market growth. The relatively higher cost of raw materials poses the biggest challenge to the industry and acts as a restraint to an otherwise booming industry. Consumer goods, and electrical and electronics are the other major application segments of thermoplastic composites.

Major players in the thermoplastic composites market include Royal Tencate NV, Cytec Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience, Royal DSM, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

