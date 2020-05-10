Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diode Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Shipment, Sales | Industry Forecast 2025

Voltage Transients are characterized as brief term surges of electrical vitality and are the consequence of the sudden discharge of vitality beforehand put away or initiated by different means, such as overwhelming inductive burdens or lightning. In electrical or then again electronic circuits, this vitality can be discharged in a unsurprising way by means of controlled exchanging activities, or arbitrarily actuated into a circuit from outer sources. Transient Voltage Suppressor are the components that protects the sensitive circuitry from getting damaged by the high voltage transients. These diodes are the solid state pn junction devices. The electrical characteristics of the diodes are determined by the parameters such as doping concentration junction area and substrate resistivity. Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) diodes are designed with the huge cross sectional area junctions to absorb high transient currents. The VI characteristics of the diodes are identical to the zener diodes. TVS diodes are specially constructed, tested and characterized for the transient voltage suppression, whereas, the zener diodes are constructed for voltage regulation. TVS diodes are recognized as the responding almost instantaneously. The major aspect of the TVS diode is the reaction time of it. The fast response time of the TVS diodes indicates that the voltage overshoot is due to PC board traces and lead inductance. TVS diodes are available in broad range of operating voltages, common device voltage ranges from 5V to 440V for discrete devices.

Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes offers various benefits such as low incremental surge resistance, availability of high current protection for 6KA to 10 KA. The major factor that drives the TVS diode market is the fast response time of the diode. It is typically less than 1 ns from 0 volts to BV. The major factor that restricts the growth of the transient voltage suppressor diode includes low energy handling and the cost involved in it. The TVS diodes are expensive as compared to metal oxide varistors (MOVs) and the zener diode. However due to the innovations in technology, some of the TVS diodes offered by Semtech Corporation operates at 2.8V and 3.3V. Operating of the diodes at such a low voltage is expected to boost the growth of the TVS diode market in the near future.

The global transient voltage suppressor diode market is segmented into device type, by arrays, applications and geography. Based on device type, the global transient voltage suppressor diode market is segmented into unidirectional and bidirectional. On the basis of arrays, the global transient voltage suppressor diode market is segmented into ultra low capacitance (less that 5pF), low capacitance (5 to 100pF) and standard capacitance (less than 100 pF). Based on the applications, the global transient voltage suppressor diode market is segmented into AC power lines, data and signal lines, telecommunication equipment, and microprocessors & MOS memory, and clamping in low energy circuits and systems. Geographically, the global transient voltage suppressor diode market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia pacific region is expected to be an emerging market for the transient voltage suppressor diode market, followed by North America. The increasing demand for the application of the transient voltage suppressor diode or the TVS diode is the major factor that drives the growth of the transient voltage suppressor diode market in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global transient voltage suppressor diode market are Infineon Technologies AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Bourns Inc., Protek Devices, Solid State Manufacturing, Littelfuse, Inc, Semtech Corporation, Electronics Industry Public Company Limited (EIC), Sensitron Semiconductor, and Continental Device India Limited among others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets