Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Tungsten carbide powder is a compound containing atoms of tungsten and carbide. Tungsten carbide powder can be pressed and molded into different shapes and sizes for usage in cutting tools, abrasives, industrial machinery, jewelry, and other tools and equipment. This powder is characterized by high thermal conductivity, extreme stiffness, and intense strength. Furthermore, it is denser than steel and aluminum. Tungsten carbide powder is produced through a conventional method of carburization, which involves mixing tungsten powder with high purity carbon and reacting the mixture at temperatures ranging between 1,300 and 1,600 degrees centigrade in hydrogen atmosphere. The powder formed is stored in sealed polythene lined steel drums. Micro grain tungsten carbide powder is employed for nozzles, circuit board drills, and end mills, while fine powder is utilized in cutting tools. Further, ultra and medium coarse powders are employed in energy drilling tools, mining tools, and road construction bits.

Read Report Overview @

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tungsten-carbide-powder-market.html

Rise in mining and construction activities, development of engineering industries, and expansion of the transportation sector are some demand-generating factors which are estimated to drive the expansion of the global tungsten carbide powder market. In the mining and construction industry, these powders are employed in tunnel boring machines and roller-cutters since these powders offer resistance from abrasion, wear and tear, and improve the strength of materials.

It is also widely utilized in jewelry to prevent them from getting scratched or tarnished easily. Demand for energy minerals such as coal has led to an increase in mining activities. This, coupled with rapid urbanization and improved infrastructure, has led to expansion of the in construction project. The emerging economies have been witnessing a rise in demand for coal and other minerals due to an increase in electricity consumption to satisfy a large population. Therefore, all these factors are anticipated to lead to an increase in demand for tungsten carbide powders.

Request for Full Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23747

Key kaolin mining companies operating in this market include Kennametal Inc. (U.S.), Extramet (Switzerland), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China), Federal Carbide Company (U.S.), Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg), Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan), China Tungsten Online (Xiamen) Manu. & Sales Corp. (China), Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China), and Eurotungstene (France).