Wireless Earphone Market Expected to Reach US$ 10.14 Bn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Wireless Earphone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global wireless earphone market was valued at US$ 5.10 Bn in 2017. It is expected to reach US$ 10.14 Bn in terms of revenue by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, due to a rise in the number of premium brands and strong product innovation among manufacturers.

The adoption of wireless earphones has increased across regions. Wireless earphone are cord-free and hands free and offer ultimate mobility. Moreover, many wireless earphones come with bass-boosting technology and noise-isolation feature. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for wireless earphone over the period of time. Apart from this, penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, streaming media players, and various other devices is likely to drive demand for and adoption of wireless earphones during the forecast period. However, the entry of new players and competitive prices offered by them are creating pricing pressure for established players. This is likely to reduce profits of established players, thereby resulting in a decline in investments during the forecasted period.

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36899

In terms of type, the canal earphone segment is likely to offer significant expansion opportunities as canal earphones offer east fit and convenience. In terms of connectivity, the Bluetooth connectivity technology segment is expected to maintain its market share, owing to the rising adoption of portable devices such as smartphones, mobiles, laptops, and tablets. In terms of application, the sports & fitness segment is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. As compared to the gaming & virtual reality segment, the music & entertainment segment is expected to constitute a higher market revenue share in the coming years. In terms of distribution channel, the online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period, owing to the rapid penetration of Internet services across the world. In addition to this, technological advancements and a rise in the number of smartphone users are expected to boost the online stores segment during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets