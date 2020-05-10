Wool Wax Alcohol Market Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report and Forecast 2024

Wool Wax Alcohol Market: Overview

Wool wax is a form of wax secreted by the sebaceous glands of animals, which bear wool such as sheep. Wool wax is also known as lanolin or wool grease. Wool wax alcohol is obtained upon the hydrolysis of wool wax. Wool wax alcohol is used as surface active agent primarily in cosmetic and personal care products. Among cosmetic products, it is widely used in nourishing and skin smoothening creams

Wool wax has been known as an excellent emollient since ancient times. Initially, wool washings were poured from a height, which led to the formation of froth of wool wax. This would then be skimmed out easily. Later, the technique of acid cracking was adopted. The technique would destabilize and separate the wax into a sludge form so that it could be easily filtered out. Eventually, the technique of centrifugal separation was put into practice and is being followed since then. The composition of wool wax alcohol is triterpene alcohols and sterols such as agnosterol, lanosterol, cholesterol, and some of their derivatives.

The perpetual rise in demand for wool wax alcohol in cosmetic products is expected to drive the market in the near future. Wool wax is derived from the sebaceous glands of animals; thus, it is physiologically much similar and compatible with the human skin. Wool wax alcohol is used as an emulsifier in hair and face bleaching agents since its activity remains stable across a wide range of pH. Of late, wool wax alcohol has been employed in pharmaceuticals and industrial products. Demand for wool wax alcohol is expected to rise in the near future. This is anticipated to be a major factor driving the wool wax alcohol market. However, certain cases of wool wax alcohol allergies have been noted. This could potentially hamper the growth of the market. The prices of raw materials used in the manufacture of wool wax alcohol have been fluctuating.

This is estimated to adversely affect the market. Furthermore, the United States’ Food and Drug Administration’s regulations over the use of wool wax alcohol in cosmetics and drugs has been a rising concern among the manufacturers of wool wax alcohol. Developments and advancements in the formulations of wool wax alcohol for better customer acceptability are projected to offer immense growth opportunities for market players.

