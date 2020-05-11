Air-handling Units Market : Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends to 2025

Air-handling unit is an integrated, box-type equipment operated to carry out one or more of the following operations: circulation, cooling, heating, humidifying, cleaning, dehumidifying, and mixing of air. This is done while controlling the parameters such as temperature, flow rate, humidity, and density. The basic function of an air-handling unit is to take air from outside and condition it by controlling the above-mentioned parameters and supply it to the user. The user may be a house, an office, a building, or any other workplace. A typical air-handling unit has a housing, which is made of metal, where all components of the unit fit into. A cooling coil or heating coil used for cooling or heating dehumidifies or humidifies the air depending on the requirement. A fan, which controls the pressure and flow rate required by the system, is typically a centrifuge with blades of any one of the following types: backward inclined, forward curved, backward curved, and airfoil.

Based on placement of the fan, there exist two varieties of air-handling units: blow-through units where the fan is placed before the coil and draw-through units where the fan is placed after the coil. Filters function to remove contaminants and particles of various sizes present in the air. Based on application, filters are classified into panel filters (applied where the use of filtration is less), HEPA filters (applied where high filtration is required), and electrostatic filters (applied where the efficiency of filtration is high). Humidifiers control the humidity in the air. Commonly used humidifiers are of spray type, stream pan type, and stream grid type.

The air-handling units market can be segmented on the basis of type of unit used, geography, end-user application, and capacity. Based on type of unit, the market has been segregated into packaged units, modular units, and custom units. The packaged air-handling unit is employed for smaller buildings and commercial complexes, as they come with fixed components. The modular air-handling unit offers the option of selecting individual components and assembling them at the site location. The custom unit mostly concentrates on user-required configurations. They are generally employed for industrial purpose. The packaged type segment of the air-handling units market accounts for a major market share, owing to the size of packaged units and demand for these types in residential construction.

Based on geography, the air-handling units market can be divided into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. New technologies and customized designs of air-handling units are expected to drive the markets in Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a major share of the global air-handling units market during the forecast period, due to economic growth of the region and increase in EPC activities in the region.

Based on application, the air-handling units market can be classified into residential, commercial and industrial. The commercial application segment is estimated to hold leading share of the air-handling units market in the near future, due to demand for these units in the commercial sector such as hospitals, shopping malls, and schools. Based on capacity of the air flow rate, the air-handling units market has been segmented, into low, medium, and high capacities. The low capacity segment is estimated to hold a major share of the market in the near future, owing to use of low-capacity units in residential buildings and small businesses. For commercial and industrial applications, medium and high capacity units are employed.

The air-handling unit technology has not changed for decades. Some new components and concepts such as direct-drive fans, energy recovery, condensate gathering from cooling units, fan arrays, UCV lights are emerging in the air-handling units market. This factor is likely to drive the air-handling units market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global air-handling units market are Carrier Corporation (the U.S.), TRANE (the U.S.), Wolf GmbH (Germany), GEA Air Treatment (Germany), HOLTOP (China), Cuoghi Srl (Italy), Zeco Aircon Industries Private Limited (India), DAIKIN (Japan), Trosten Industries Company LLC (Dubai), Systemair AB (Sweden), and Barkell Ltd. (the U.K.). Companies have their own design teams, which help develop a wide variety of products as per the requirement.

