Analysis and Innovation of Key Technologies for Warewashing Equipment Market 2019

A Warewashing equipment are the products use to sanitize the kitchen items such as pots, pans, glasses, flatware, dishes, utensils, bowls, and others that are used in the preparation, serving and storing of food. Warewashing equipment generally involve five steps such as prewashing, washing, rinsing, sanitizing, and air drying. Emerging products with innovative design and technology which can be integrated with IoT devices are expected to gain popularity for equipment warewashing among the end-users.

Major drivers of the global warewashing equipment market includes rise in dependency on warewashing equipment, increasing number of care centers in developing economies, stringent laws impose by government regulations for overall hygiene, rise in demand for cleanliness products across the commercial centers are expected to generate a positive impact on the sales of product. Moreover, robust growth gained by the commercial kitchen for fulfilling the requirement of end-users in emerging economies is expected to propel the warewashing equipment market during the forecast period. However, high cost of Warewashing products, increasing cost of warewash chemicals, and cost require for regular maintenance of warewashing equipments are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the near future. Nevertheless, development of new and innovative products, integrating with digital technology, targeting new commercial centers, and wider reach of products through e-commerce are expected to create significant opportunities for the warewashing equipment market during the forecast period.

The global warewashing equipment market can be segmented based on product type, operation, size, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into glass washer, dishwasher, hood dishwashers, pot washers, rack conveyors, flight conveyors, and others. Based on operation, the market is segmented into automatic washing, semi-automatic washing, and manual washing. In terms of size, the market is segmented into small, medium, and large. Based on end users, the global warewashing equipment market can be split into catering industry, butcheries, bakeries, commercial centers, hospitals, and others. Furthermore, catering industry is sub-segmented into hotel industry, restaurants, bars, café, and fast food. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into online channel and offline channel. The online segment can be sub-categorized into company websites and e-commerce sites.

Based on region, the global warewashing equipment market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Warewashing equipment market in North America is expected to grow significantly due to rise in demand for efficient and technologically advanced product in well-established commercial food service industry. In Europe, rise in awareness among the end-users and commercial center owners for overall safety, hygiene, and sanitation has promoted the usage of warewashing equipments. In Asia Pacific, Stringent laws and regulation imposed by regulatory body implementation of hygienic practices in food processing and catering business has propelled the demand for warewashing equipments.

