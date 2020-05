Antiseptic Mouthwash Market Strategic Assessment by Top Players | Church & Dwight Co, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd

A mouthwash or mouth rinse is a liquid which is swilled around the mouth or passively held by the contraction of perioral muscles or the movement of the head. Mouthwashes can also be gargled when tilting the head backwards. Mouthwash is used to reduce the microbial activity in the oral cavity. These are also used for their anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic uses. An antiseptic mouthwash contains an antibacterial formula which helps fight plaque, bad breath, and gingivitis. Such mouthwashes can temporarily reduce or control bad breath while leaving a pleasant taste.

Antiseptic mouthwashes are gaining popularity as they have a positive effect on teeth in terms of gloss, color, and hardness. With several manufacturers spreading awareness about the significance of mouthwashes, these products are becoming a part of primary oral care activity. A recent trend observed in the market is the introduction of herbal antibacterial mouthwashes driven by the green movement gaining traction. The global antiseptic mouthwash market is highly concentrated and marked by intense competition, presence of few major players, and constant product innovation.

There are many factors driving the global antiseptic mouthwash market. The increasing per capita disposable income and awareness of dental care is expected to be a major driver of the market. Their ease of usage is also expected to add to the market’s growth. Recommendations from dentists during checkup and endorsements by various dental associations are also helping end-users in trusting the mouthwashes and is expected to boost the growth of the market. Increase in the number of people with certain medical conditions like halitosis (in medical terms bad breath), is also expected to be a driver of growth.

There are, however, some factors that are restraining the growth of the market. The lack of awareness about mouthwashes in developing regions around the world is expected to hinder the market’s growth. Moreover, the slowdown in sale due to market saturation in developed economics is expected to restrain the market growth.

Major opportunity for vendors exist in Middle East & Africa region that have Muslim majority population in countries such as UAE and Saudi Arabia where alcohol consumption is prohibited. Vendors can introduce alcohol free anti-bacterial mouthwashes to capture the market in the region.

