Automated External Defibrillators Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025

Various device manufacturers and vendors of automated external defibrillators have been able to capitalize on the safety, reliability, and efficacy of the defibrillator technology to meet the demands of outpatient settings in the global healthcare systems. Discerning players in the automated external defibrillator market are developing products that meet the confluence point of cost versus benefit. To this end, top manufacturers have committed sizable dollars to launch products that meet the criteria of operator performance and functionality. Strategic alliance that offer competitive edge to different players in the automated external defibrillators market include shifting their production base to places with low cost of labor. Several players are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to ramp up their production technologies, and gain a competitive edge over their peers and rivals.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the automated external defibrillator market are Philips (Koninklijke Philips), GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Physio-Control, and Asahi Kasei.

The global automated external defibrillator market stood at US$1213.40 mn in 2016. Expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2025, the opportunities in the market are expected to climb to revenue of US$4473.40 by 2025-end.

Need for Improving Survival Rate of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Offers Drive

Growing clinical role of automated external defibrillators in initiating defibrillation and improving the survival rate of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Automation in defibrillators has opened the window for defibrillation. Growing application in managing out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is propelling the expansion of the automated external defibrillator market. Their use in treatment of ventricular arrhythmias is rising on account of their popularity in non-traditional emergency medical providers. Developed nations are imparting substantial avenues to players in the global automated external defibrillator market on account of growing implementation of public access defibrillation programs.

Modernization of Cardiac Care Key Defining Characteristic of Developed Markets

The global automated external defibrillator market has been receiving a significant impetus from various healthcare legislations that support public access defibrillation programs. Over the past few years, the risk of cardiovascular diseases has increased around the world. This in part due to rapidly aging populations in a few developing economies and some developed economies. Moreover, awareness of the mortality from sudden cardiac arrest has catalyzed the growth of the automated external defibrillator market. Developed markets, notably North America, has been at the forefront of developments. Factors imparting momentum is the relentless aim to modernize cardiac care. Further, Europe has accounted for a prominent share in the automated external defibrillator market due to growing awareness of various automated technologies in defibrillators. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has been fast emerging as a key market over the past few years.

Next-generation Devices to Score High on Operators’ Performance

Rising disposal incomes of people and growing awareness about the cardiovascular diseases in developing regions around the world are opening new markets for automated external defibrillators. The factor stimulating the demands in these emerging markets is the drive toward finding beneficial interventions for cardiac arrests caused by a shockable rhythm.

Next-generation devices in the automated external defibrillators are likely to score high on operators’ comfort, functionality, and possibly cost-effectiveness. In particular, focus is to bring down the risk of operators’ performance in out-of-hospital cardiac care. Improving skills of non-technical responders are likely to boost the automated external defibrillators market.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Automated External Defibrillators Market (Technology – Semi-Automatic, and Fully Automatic; Size – Standard and Pediatric; End User – Hospitals, Public Access, Emergency Medical Services, Homes, Work Spaces, and Private Cardiac Clinics) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025”.

