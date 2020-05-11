Étude commerciale du marché des machines de moulage par injection automatique Analyse des tendances mondiales, de la demande et de la concurrence 2019-2025

Une machine de moulage par injection automatique, ou (machine de moulage par injection BrE), également connue sous le nom de presse à injection, est une machine pour la fabrication de produits en plastique par le processus de moulage par injection.

Le marché mondial des machines de moulage par injection automatique était évalué à xx millions de dollars US en 2018 et atteindra xx millions de dollars US à la fin de 2025, avec un TCAC de xx% en 2019-2025.

Ce rapport se concentre sur le volume et la valeur de la machine de moulage par injection automatique au niveau mondial, régional et au niveau de l’entreprise. D’un point de vue global, ce rapport représente la taille globale du marché de la machine de moulage par injection automatique en analysant les données historiques et les perspectives d’avenir.

Au niveau régional, ce rapport catégorise la production, la consommation apparente, l’exportation et l’importation de machine de moulage par injection automatique en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Chine, au Japon, en Asie du Sud-Est et en Inde.

Pour chaque fabricant couvert, ce rapport analyse leurs sites de fabrication de machines de moulage par injection automatique, leur capacité, leur production, leur prix départ usine, leurs revenus et leur part de marché sur le marché mondial.

Les fabricants suivants sont couverts:

ABB

KUKA

Sepro Group

Wittmann Battenfeld Group

Yushin Precision Equipment

ARBURG

ENGEL

FANUC

HAHN Automation

KraussMaffei Group

Universal Robots (Teradyne)

Stäubli

YASKAWA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hydraulic

Electrical

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Electronic and Telecommunication

Medicals

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automatic Injection Molding Machine

1.1 Definition of Automatic Injection Molding Machine

1.2 Automatic Injection Molding Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Injection Molding Machine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hydraulic

1.2.3 Electrical

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automatic Injection Molding Machine Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automatic Injection Molding Machine Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Electronic and Telecommunication

1.3.6 Medicals

1.4 Global Automatic Injection Molding Machine Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automatic Injection Molding Machine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automatic Injection Molding Machine Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automatic Injection Molding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automatic Injection Molding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automatic Injection Molding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automatic Injection Molding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automatic Injection Molding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automatic Injection Molding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

