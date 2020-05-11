Automotive Antenna Module Market – Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2017 – 2025

Automotive antenna module is a passive device which represents the interface between a car and the outside world. Automotive antenna module is a key component of wireless communication system designed to send or receive radio waves and results in propagation of guided wave through free space. Automotive antenna module is usually installed as a standard feature in the latest models of cars such as Jaguar XF, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, BMW 7series, Scion tC, Mercedes-Benz E-class, and Honda Accord.

Rise in demand for wireless connectivity in vehicles is expected to drive the automotive antenna module market during the forecast period. Increase in production of vehicles and rise in demand for vehicles with improved signal quality and optimum scalability are also projected to boost the automotive antenna module market during the forecast period. Automotive antenna module substantially reduces system complexity in the vehicle and integrates radio receivers and the transmitter into a single control unit.

This feature is also anticipated to augment the demand for automotive antenna module during the forecast period. Automotive antenna module offer several benefits such as sharing and receiving of information with the infrastructure of the vehicle or other cars or smartphones, cellular networks, satellite navigation, and radio broadcasting. These are projected to provide lucrative opportunities to the automotive antenna module market during the forecast period. However, signal interference & low signal availability while sharing and receiving of information is anticipated to pose restrains to the growth of the automotive antenna module market during the forecast period.

In terms of frequency range, the automotive antenna module market can be bifurcated into low range frequency, medium range frequency, and high range frequency. The medium and high frequency range segments constitute the leading share of the automotive antenna module market as these ranges are used as a standard in luxury and mid-sized vehicles.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive antenna module market can be classified into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. Passenger vehicles include hatchback cars, sedans, multi-purpose vehicles, and sports utility vehicles. Commercial vehicles comprise light-weight commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Electric vehicles include battery-operated electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and hybrid vehicles.

