Automotive Brake Friction Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2017 – 2025

Automotive brake friction is generated between the wheels of a vehicle and the road surface when brakes are applied. Brakes are mainly intended to stop or reduce the speed of the vehicle.

Increase in the production of vehicles in the recent years is expected to drive the automotive brake friction market during the forecast period. Rise in the number of accidents caused due to exceeding of the speed limit by the driver or loss of control over the vehicle is further anticipated to propel the growth of the automotive brake friction market in the years to come. Technological advancements such as electronic braking system (EBS), advanced brake system (ABS), and regenerative braking for improving the braking system is expected to provide promising opportunities to the automotive brake friction market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in research and development activities on environment-friendly brake friction products which dissipate less heat and possess improved mechanical properties are projected to boost the growth of the automotive brake friction market in the next few years.

Surge in efforts for electrification of vehicles in the recent years is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the development of light-weight automotive brake friction products. This is expected to further fuel the growth of the automotive brake friction market during the forecast period. Moreover, research activities underway across the world for developing better and improved brake friction materials by using nanomaterials are estimated to promote the growth of the automotive brake friction market in the coming years.

In certain types of braking system, such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), brakes are applied mainly with an intention to reduce the impact in case of collision. However, many a time, it is not possible to avoid collision completely. This is anticipated to hinder the growth of the automotive brake friction market during the forecast period. The average lifespan of brake friction products such as brake shoes, brake pad, or brake liner is quite low and they need to be replaced regularly due to wear and tear. If not replaced at the right time, it can pose a threat to the safety of the driver. This is expected to adversely impact the growth of the automotive brake friction market during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive brake friction market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), and buses & coaches. The commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness remarkable growth in the automotive brake friction market during the forecast period owing to the greater amount of wear and tear of bushes caused due to the comparatively high load carrying capacity and more running of commercial vehicles compared to passenger vehicles.

