Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market To 2027 Latest Trends And Key Drivers Supporting Growth

Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market Introduction

Ceramic disc capacitors are usually designed by silver coating on both sides act as an electrode which has a capacitance value between 10pF to 100μF. The ceramic disc capacitor functions as a dielectric and an electrode. Furthermore, for low-level capacitance, a single layer ceramic disc coated with silver is generally used while for high-level capacitance, multiple layer ceramic disc capacitor is used.

Ceramic disc capacitors are mostly utilized with ceramic technology for high consistency and extended life in various applications which includes TV and monitors, DC power supply, and X-ray equipment for power electronics. However, the growing demand for disc capacitors is not limited to only consumer electronics; it is also witnessed in other applications such as data processing, medical facilities, industrial and military, and telecommunications that demand high reliability.

Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market- Competitive Landscape

In May 2017, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd launched its new product, a surface mount type Y1 certified ceramic capacitor specifically for low-profile power supplies. This capacitor is specifically designed for AC-DC switching power supplies.

In April 2019, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. launched its new product, a high voltage single layer ceramic disc capacitor to provide high capacitance standard of 2 nF.

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

Established in 1909, Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. is based in the United States. The company designs and manufactures various capacitors for the power electronics industry. It provides aluminum electrolytic, AC and DC oil filled, surface mount capacitors; capacitor hardware for inverters, ultra-capacitors; RF capacitor, motor start & motor run, HID lighting, high voltage, capacitor hardware for inverters.

Suntan Capacitor Company

Founded in 1978 and located in China, Suntan Capacitor Company provides an extensive range of capacitors which includes ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, film capacitors, bridge rectifiers, mica capacitors, and trimmer capacitors.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1944 and located in Japan, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs and manufactures electronic components worldwide. The company provides varied capacitors, EMI suppression filters, inductors, ESD protection devices, resistors, sensors, thermistors, timing devices, sound components, quartz devices, power devices, batteries, micro mechatronics, small energy devices, RFID/NFC devices, baluns, matching devices, couplers, phase shifters, filters, RF switches, SAW components, front-end modules, connectors, isolators, and antennas.

TDK Corporation

Founded in 1935 and located in Japan, TDK Corporation manufactures electronic components worldwide. The company’s passive components segment delivers aluminum electrolytic capacitors, ceramic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, inductive devices, circuit protection components, and piezoelectric materials.

Walsin Technology

Founded in 1992 and based in Taiwan, Walsin Technology manufactures passive components worldwide. The company mainly provides chip-resistors/arrays and networks, disc capacitors, multiple-layer ceramic chip capacitors, RF filters, inductors, antennas, and chip fuses to various industry verticals such as mobile devices, automotive, networking, industrial, IoT, peripherals, power supply, energy, PC, and lighting.

Some of the prominent players in the ceramic disc Capacitor market are CTS Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Zonkas Electronic, Shanghai Jinpei Electronics, and Hvc Capacitor.

Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market Dynamics

Rapid Growth of Consumer Electronics Driving the Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market

Demand for ceramic capacitors for consumer electronics has been growing in emerging nations such as India and China. Emerging middle class and rising disposable income are driving the demand for disc capacitors for consumer electronics, thus boosting the market growth. This is credited to the fact that consumer electronics that consist of mobile phones, MP3 players, televisions, and other such electronic instruments are assimilated with a wide variety of capacitors that includes disc capacitors and multi-layer capacitors. In addition, LED TVs & smart TVs have already replaced the traditional CRT TVs. Various companies producing electronic devices, gadgets, and equipment have driven the utilization of disc capacitors in electronic devices. This in turn is expected to generate several opportunities for key players already operating in the global ceramic disc capacitor market.

Issues with dielectric material used in capacitors restraining the growth of the ceramic disc capacitor market

The essential disadvantage of ceramic disc capacitor as a dielectric material is that it may easily get cracked and is also prone to physical breakdown. A ceramic disc capacitor is built by filling the two square plates with blocks of three dielectric materials that usually cause problems in these capacitors in various applications includes PCBs. Whereas, there are various manufacturers are focusing to overcome this issue with the help of novel technologies to provide better quality capacitors in wide variety of applications.

