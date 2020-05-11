Cloud Managed Access Points Market To 2027 Strong Application,Emerging Trends And Future Scope

An access point is a networking device that allows easy access to the Internet. Access points are similar to routers. An access point collects data by a wired Ethernet, and converts it to a 5Gig Hz or2.4Gig Hz wireless signal. It receives and sends wireless traffic to and from nearby wireless clients. An access point is an access point; therefore it does not have firewall functions, and is unable to protect the local network against dangers from the Internet. This is a key point that makes it different from a wireless router.

The implementation of wireless solutions has considerably increased in the last few years due to enhanced ratification of connected devices across residential, office, and public places. Cloud managed access points are networking devices that enable enterprise wireless devices to connect with the wired networks. Cloud managed access points can be easily installed in networks for branch offices, campuses, and small, medium, and large enterprises. These access points have numerous advanced such as cloud scalability and multi-site management, which simplifies the connectivity.

The implementation of cloud-based solutions for wireless communication is considerably increasing in small and large enterprises. This is a major factor driving the cloud managed access points market. Moreover, growing implementation of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) for wireless communication across several verticals is projected to be a major factor driving the cloud managed access points market. Interoperability issues are major challenges faced by most of the cloud managed access point vendors.

Increasing acceptance of cloud computing across the world is one of the crucial factors that is expected to increase the demand for wireless access point during the forecast period. Most enterprises are adopting cloud based access points as a part of their cost saving initiatives to eradicate the asset required for different physical infrastructure and storage hardware. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for cloud managed access points to keep the premises network and cloud network synchronized. Moreover, growing demand for improving infrastructure for connectivity across various commercial sectors is projected to drive the demand of cloud managed access point during the forecast period.

The cloud managed access points market can be segmented based on service type, deployment type, end-user, enterprise size, and geography. In terms of service type, the cloud managed access points market can be bifurcated into professional and managed services. Based on deployment type, the cloud managed access points market can be classified into public, hybrid, and private cloud. In terms of end-user, the cloud managed access points market can be categorized into banking and insurance, IT & Telecom, healthcare, retail, education, non-profit organizations, and oil & energy. Based on enterprise size, the cloud managed access points market can be divided into small enterprise, medium enterprise, and large enterprise.

Based on geography, the global cloud managed access points market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, and Middle East Africa. North America is expected to hold a major share of the global market due to advancements in digital technology and presence of a large number of vendors in the region. The cloud managed access points market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace due to the growth of industries and increasing penetration of internet usage in this region. The cloud managed access points market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace due to increasing adoption of cloud and advanced technologies in this region.

Key players operating in the global cloud managed access points market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Zyxel Communications Corp., Datto, Inc., Open Mesh, Inc., Essanet Ltd., WhoFi, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets