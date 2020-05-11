Controllerless Access Points Market To 2027 Anticipated To Experience Extraordinary Growth During Forecast Period

If a business grows, the employee strength and the number of clients also increase. This leads to more number of devices trying to connect to the company’s Wi-Fi network simultaneously. There exist three methods to manage multiple access points: controllerless access point clustering, direct access, and hardware-based control. The method of managing multiple controllerless access points is called clustering. In case of controllerless access points, when the user sets up and configures a single access point, all those settings are automatically pushed to other access points in the cluster. At the same time, if the user wants to make changes to access points, then user has to alter only one access point at a time and all changes are applied across all access points. In controllerless access points, one cluster of access points can allow guest access, while other clusters allow access for employees only.

The global controllerless access points market is driven by advancements in technologies such as virtualization. Use of controllerless access points also eliminates the need to re-architect a wired network to host a WLAN. This factor is estimated to drive the demand for controllerless access points in the next few years. Rise in the adoption of cloud/web-based technologies is another key factor propelling the global controllerless access points market. Advancements in physical components inside access points, such as chipsets and memory, are anticipated to boost the demand for controllerless access points worldwide during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing need to maximize productivity of businesses is projected to fuel the demand for controllerless access points globally. Moreover, rising demand for reducing the complexity of WLANs is anticipated to drive the controllerless access points market in the near future. Currently, IT infrastructure depends on secure wireless networks. This is a major factor anticipated to drive the demand for controllerless access points in the next few years. However, lack of awareness and poor upgrade capability are expected to restrict the market in the near future. Rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions among organizations led by their effectiveness in terms of time and cost is projected to create new opportunities for the controllerless access points market in the next few years.

The global controllerless access points market can be segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise size, and geography. In terms of component, the controllerless access points market can be bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment can be sub-divided into training services and implementation services. Based on deployment, the controllerless access points market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. In terms of enterprise size, the controllerless access points market can be categorized into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

In terms of geography, the global controllerless access points market can be segmented into North America (NA), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe (EU), South America (SA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The controllerless access points market in North America is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Presence of established vendors of controllerless access points in the region is expected to drive the controllerless access points market in North America. The controllerless access points market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to increasing demand for controllerless access points in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, growing awareness among end-users about controllerless access points is expected to create new opportunities for the controllerless access points market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Major players operating in the global controllerless access points market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Ruckus Wireless, Inc., AerohiveWorks.com, ALE USA Inc., Grandstream Networks, Inc., Cambium Networks, Ltd., SecurEdge Networks, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

