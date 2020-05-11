Cordless Garden Equipment Market To 2026 Reflect Impressive Growth Rate

Cordless garden equipment are tools that are driven by an extra power source and employ mechanisms other than manual labor or hand tools. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are commonly utilized to power such equipment. Electric motors are the most common types of power tools used.

Manufacturers are focusing more on the research & development and investing heavily in order to design multipurpose as well as high recital products. Power provided for all these products is same, long-lasting, as well as reliable battery to provide customers with an impressive power source. The charging of the lithium-ion batteries can be done fully or partially over a hundred times, without any significance loss of capacity, making them minimal service or maintenance equipment.

Governments of various countries emphasize on providing subsidies and schemes to consumers who indulge in gardening and agricultural activity. This is anticipated to boost the market for cordless garden equipment during the forecast period. Unavailability of farm labor and high cost of labor are major issues, currently, facing gardeners. These issues can be overcome by usage of cordless machinery, which in turn is likely to boost the market. Moreover, rise in automation in various industries such as agriculture has increased the usage of off-road vehicles in this sector.

Replacement of the battery is an expensive and complex operation, as cordless garden equipment depend on the onboard battery for power generation. Moreover, the high cost and maintenance expenditure are anticipated to significantly restrain the cordless garden equipment market.

The cordless garden equipment market can be segmented based on product type, input power, and geography.

Based on product type, the cordless garden equipment market can be segmented into lawnmowers, grass shears, grass trimmers, hedge cutters, garden saws, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and others.

Based on input power, the cordless garden equipment market can be categorized into hybrid electric equipment and other two segments. A key issue facing electric ride-on mowers is low battery capacity. Battery-powered riders employ deep discharge lead-acid batteries that have a run time of about an hour. With these mowers, there is always a compromise between practicality and cost-effectiveness. Hybrid electric lawn mowers can overcome this challenge.

Based on geography, the cordless garden equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global cordless garden equipment market. Considerable adoption of cordless garden equipment, as significant areas in the region are covered by gardens, especially in countries such as India and China. FDI has further encouraged activities such as agriculture and gardening owing to the usage of automation in these countries, thereby creating a need for efficient agricultural machinery such as cordless garden equipment.

Key players operating in the global cordless garden equipment market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ECHO INCORPORATED, The STIHL, Blount International Inc., VARO, Stiga Limited, Hitachi Koki USA, Ltd., Makita U.S.A., Inc., and Greenworks Tools.

