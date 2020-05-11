Custard Powder Products Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively Across the Globe

Global Custard Powder Market: Overview

Custard powder products are witnessing increasing demand in recent times, as the sauce produced using these powders is customarily used in the preparation of sweets, pies, cakes, ice-creams, and other desserts. Producing a sweet taste and a creamy texture, custard powder is used while making cookies and instant puddings. Custard powder is used as a thickener in a wide range of food products. Corn starch or corn flour is perhaps the most widely used thickening ingredient in custard powder products.

The global market for custard powder products can be segmented on the basis of geography, distribution channel, and product type. By product type, the global custard powder products market can be segmented into conventional custard powder products and organic custard powder products. By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into supermarkets, departmental stores, and online retailing.

The report discusses the major catalysts, deterrents, recent developments, and growth opportunities in the global market for custard powder products. The leading market players are analyzed in terms of the key business strategies adopted by them, apart from their market shares and product portfolios. The value chain analysis, assessment of leading regional and product segments, and supply demand dynamics have also been studied in the report, offering key insights into multiple aspects of the global custard powder products market.

Global Custard Powder Market: Trends & Drivers

Custard is not only a tasty snack for people of all ages, but is also packed with calcium and protein. Conventionally, the chief ingredients for making custard include either egg or starch. The recent availability of vegetarian alternatives has been garnering greater acceptance by the vegan and vegetarian population. Moreover, a number of manufacturers are offering a variety of flavors and types of custard powder products. Egg custard (crème anglaise), baked custard, refrigerated custard, and pastry cream (crème patissiere) are some commonly used forms of custard in western countries.

The use of custard powder as a culinary shortcut has enhanced the demand for custard powder products. The traditional preparation of custard from egg protein was a laborious process. As custard powder offers a shortcut method for achieving the desired consistency in an easy way, several cooks, chefs, and households have been using custard powder. One must only add milk or water to the powder to make the sauce, although different flavors and fruits are also commonly added to personalize the dish.

The emergence of ready-to-eat custard powder products is one of the key growth drivers of the global market for custard powder products. One can control the consistency of custard sauce according to the demand of the specific recipe you are cooking. The use of low-fat milk and lactose-free milk in the preparation of custard powder products has also been promoting the consumption of custard powder products among lactose intolerant population across the globe. Custard pudding is a favorite meal of infants and the elderly. All this has stoked the growth of the market.

Global Custard Powder Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global custard powder products market can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. North America presently leads the pack in terms of demand. The high consumption of custard-based desserts and dishes is responsible for the increasing demand for custard powder products in the region. The U.S. and Canada might emerge as the key contributors of the custard powder product market in North America. Europe is slated for considerable growth over the forecast period as well.

As more Asian population is embracing western food trends, the demand for custard powder-based recipes has been escalating in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. The emerging markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa can offer substantial growth opportunities.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Unilever Food Solutions, Premier Foods, ITN Food Corporation, General Mills Inc., Goodman Fielder, Weikfield Products Co., and Well and Good Pty Ltd. are some leading companies operating in the global market for custard powder products.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets