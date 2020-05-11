EV Charging Kiosk Market To 2027 Size And Key Trends In Terms Of Volume And Value

EV Charging Kiosk Market – Introduction

The electric vehicle charging kiosk and electric vehicle charging station is an infrastructure element which provides a link between an Electric Vehicle (EV) with a depleted battery. The electric vehicle charging kiosk provides both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) to charge the vehicle’s traction batteries. Government initiative or support to drive the electric vehicle market and heavy investment by automakers in developing electric vehicles is a major driving factor for the growth of the electric vehicle charging kiosk market globally.

EV Charging Kiosk Market – Competitive Landscape

ABB Group

ABB is a Switzerland based multinational company having headquarters in Zurich. The company, established in 1988, generated revenue of US$ 27.662 billion in 2018. It majorly operates in automation technology, electrification products, power, and robotics. The company electrification products division includes electrical equipment circuit breakers, control products, distribution automation products, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, enclosures and cabling systems, intelligent home and building solutions, measuring and sensing devices, modular substation packages, solar power solutions, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions and wiring accessories. On the 10th anniversary of All-Energy Australia in 2018, the company launched Terra HPC 175-350kW, the world’s fastest high power electric vehicle charger and introduced EVLunic AC wallbox charging and Terra multi-standard fast-charger.

AeroVironment, Inc

AeroVironment, Inc is a U.S. based technology company based in California. The company was established in 1971 and generated revenue of US$ 271.052 million in 2018. The company designs, develops, and markets products and services for government agencies and businesses. In 2017, AeroVironment, Inc was selected by Volvo Cars as a developer of Volvo Cars’ first custom global EV charging station.

Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE is a France based multinational company with headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison. The company was incorporated in 1836 and provides energy management and automation solutions globally. It operates its business in four major segments: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The company’s product portfolio includes various electric vehicle charging kiosks such as EVlink Parking, EVlink Fast Charge solution, EVlink Smart Wallbox for all parking environments such as fleets, hotels, municipalities, offices, supermarkets etc.

ChargePoint, Inc.

ChargePoint, Inc. is a California based company established in 2007 and operates as an open electric vehicle charging network. The company provides CT4000, CPF25, CPE100, CPE200, and CPE250 electric vehicle charging station kiosks.

Siemens AG

Siemens AG is a Germany based multinational company with headquarters in Berlin. The company was established in 1874 and generated revenue of US$ 14.0 billon (Euro 12,441 million) in 2018. The company operates its business in various segments: Power and Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Financial Services. The company provides VersiCharge, an electric vehicle charging solution for both residential and commercial purposes.

Some of the other key players operating in the global EV charging kiosk market with significant developments include Engie, Tesla, Inc, Efacec, EVgo Services LLC, and Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

EV Charging Kiosk Market – Dynamics

Rising demand for electric vehicles increases the adoption of electric vehicle charging kiosks

The increasing demand for electric vehicles globally is a major factor driving the electric vehicle charging kiosk market. According to Edison Foundation Institute for Electric Innovation, the stock of electric vehicles is expected to reach 18.7 million by 2030 up from 1 million in 2018. In addition, by the end of 2030, it is estimated that 259 million electric vehicles (cars and light trucks) will be on the U.S. roads. Automakers are responding to the customer demand by developing both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). According to Edison Foundation Institute for Electric Innovation, to fuel 18.7 million electric vehicles, it is estimated that nearly 9.6 million charging ports are required by 2030; this represents a huge investment for electric vehicle charging infrastructure which is likely to accelerate the electric vehicle charging kiosk market.

