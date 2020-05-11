Galacto Oligosaccharide Market To 2025 Market Segmentation Up To The Second Or Third Level

Galacto Oligosaccharide (GOS) is utilized as a low-calorie sweetener and nourishment fixing in items, for example, soda pops, treats, oats, biting gums, confections, dessert, yogurts, powdered milk and clobbered milk. New item improvements and developments regarding Galacto Oligosaccharide (GOS) expansion in nectars, RTD espressos, meal substitutions and different beverages, seasoned milk, spoonable yogurt, sugar candy parlor and drinking yogurts and fluid refined milk are relied upon to drive the market need. It is a prebiotic non-digestible ingredient that is known to have beneficial aspects and affects the consumer by selectively stimulating the growth or activity with a limited number of bacteria in the colon to improve one’s health.

There are several kinds of oligosaccharides, such as galacto oligosaccharides, lacto sucrose, lactulose, and lactitol that have been manufactured from lactose as raw material. Amongst these, almost all of them have the same characteristics as those produced from sucrose. Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) are found naturally that are known for containing short chains of galactose molecules where the compounds have been researched to be digested by humans easily. Galacto oligosaccharides are known to promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut, popularly termed as bifidogenic.

Research proves that consuming foods that have been enriched with this enzyme results in the growth of good bacteria in the human body, promoting proper digestion. Moreover, good bacteria’s presence boosts the immune system. GOS is further acknowledged for promoting healthy intestinal functioning by keeping bad bacteria from sticking to the walls of the gut. They do this by replicating the look of the intestinal walls, so that the bad bacteria, such as E.coli cling themselves to the GOS and are further flushed away from the intestinal tract. Additionally, GOS makes the consumers body better absorb vital minerals, such as calcium and prevent developing osteoporosis.

The galacto oligosaccharides market is segmented into application. On the basis of application, the galacto oligosaccharides market is further food, beverages, dietary supplements and other areas. The food and beverages segment is the most targeted segment and has the most rated market share during the forecast period. Additionally, the dietary supplements category is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its good aspects. Beverages is one of the most popular application used by manufactures. Besides food, beverages, dietary supplements many other areas where GOC are utilized.

Geographically, the galacto oligosaccharides market is sold globally in all the major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA). Amongst these, North America is the frontrunner in the market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Japan has been reported to be the highest producer of galacto oligosachharide in the world. Furthermore, another major driver is recyclability that is expected to boost their sales over the forecast period.

North Carolina State University recently developed a new way for production of a particular type of product using a recombinant galactosyl transferase. The Japanese companies have been recorded to dominate the worldwide galacto-oligosaccharide production and betterment activity. However, the European interest in this market is based on products that have witnessed a significant rise and there are several other companies currently planning to develop GOS mixtures.

The major players dominating the galacto oligosaccharides market are Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd, Nissin Sugar Manufacturing Co Ltd, Samyang Genex Co, Taiwan Fructose Co Ltd, New Francisco Biotechnology, QindaoFtz United International Inc, Abo Switzerland Co Ltd, Terio Co and Wuxi Cima Science Co Ltd. are a few among other leading manufacturers of galacto oligosaccharides in the world. These companies are constantly on the verge of experimenting with new product differentiations in different countries and their localized tastes and preferences.

