Gas Fireplaces Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2017 – 2025

A gas fireplace is a firebox built in a factory used to keep the home space warm. There are some gas fireplaces which are designed specifically for decorative use and others are meant to heat a room. Certain heater rated gas fireplaces available in the market gives the same heat and efficiency as a central furnace. Some gas fireplaces also come with ducting that ensures heat circulation throughout a specific house zone.There are different types of gas fireplaces including built-ins, inserts, and log sets. Inserts is used for people who want to retrofit an efficient wood-burning firebox. Built-in and insert fireplaces are very useful producers of heat. Log sets gas fireplaces are generally used for decorative purposes rather than heating the room. The entire gas fireplace process is controlled by the wall thermostat or manually, while some have remote control devices. Additionally, in most cases, there is a push button to switch on the ignition system of a gas fireplace.

Increasing demand for gas fireplaces especially in very cold regions, the ease of use, and low weight as compared to a wood-burning fireplace, increase in staycations, and use of gas fireplace for decorative purpose is expected to boost the growth of the gas fireplace market. Gas fireplaces also come with a variety of venting options i.e. direct vent, natural vent, and vent-free.

It is essential to choose a gas fireplace that is suitable for the regional climatic condition along with the type and age of the construction. The trend toward growing staycations by homeowners around the world has sharpened the focus on outdoor living. As a result, remodelers and designers are extending the interior beyond the walls of the house and working out the gas fireplace into these exterior designs. These days, a number of interior designers and architects are using the gas fireplace for design inspiration as a pivotal point in the room. Gas fireplaces are usually installed in the early phases of the construction work due to this decorative purpose.

High cost pertaining to gas fireplaces could have a negative impact on the market. The cost of gas fireplaces especially those used for decorative purposes are depend on the type of fuel used. However, the presence of low cost natural gas fireplaces is expected overcome this restraint.

