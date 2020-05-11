Analyse du marché mondial des ampoules halogènes 2019 par les principaux acteurs – Autolite (India) Limited (Inde), Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (États-Unis), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (Inde), Eiko Global, LLC (États-Unis), Feit Electric Company (États-Unis) )

Une ampoule halogène, également connue sous le nom d’ampoule halogène au tungstène, d’halogène quartz ou d’iode quartz, est une ampoule à incandescence constituée d’un filament de tungstène scellé dans une enveloppe transparente compacte remplie d’un mélange d’un gaz inerte et d’une petite quantité d’un halogène tel que l’iode ou le brome.

Le marché mondial des ampoules halogènes était évalué à xx millions de dollars américains en 2018 et atteindra xx millions de dollars américains d’ici la fin de 2025, avec un TCAC de xx% en 2019-2025.

Ce rapport se concentre sur le volume et la valeur des ampoules halogènes au niveau mondial, régional et au niveau de l’entreprise. D’un point de vue mondial, ce rapport représente la taille globale du marché des ampoules halogènes en analysant les données historiques et les perspectives futures.

Sur le plan régional, ce rapport classe la production, la consommation apparente, l’exportation et l’importation d’ampoules halogènes en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Chine, au Japon, en Asie du Sud-Est et en Inde.

Pour chaque fabricant couvert, ce rapport analyse leurs sites de fabrication d’ampoules halogènes, leur capacité, leur production, leur prix départ usine, leurs revenus et leur part de marché sur le marché mondial.

Les fabricants suivants sont couverts:

Autolite (Inde) Limited (Inde)

Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (États-Unis)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (Inde)

Eiko Global, LLC (États-Unis)

Feit Electric Company (États-Unis)

General Electric Company (États-Unis)

Halco Lighting Technologies, LLC (États-Unis)

Halogen Lighting Products Corporation (États-Unis)

Halonix Limited (Inde)

Havells (Inde) Limited (Inde)

Havells USA (États-Unis)

Hi Score Corporation (États-Unis)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Pays-Bas)

Larson Electronics LLC (États-Unis)

Litetronics International, Inc. (États-Unis)

OSRAM GmbH (Allemagne)

PIAA Corporation (États-Unis)

Surya Roshni Ltd. (Inde)

USHIO America, Inc. (États-Unis)

Westinghouse Lighting Corp. (États-Unis)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

White light

Nautre light

Warm light

Colorful light

Segment by Application

Heating

General lighting

Stage lighting

Specialized

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Halogen Bulbs

1.1 Definition of Halogen Bulbs

1.2 Halogen Bulbs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Halogen Bulbs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 White light

1.2.3 Nautre light

1.2.4 Warm light

1.2.5 Colorful light

1.3 Halogen Bulbs Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Halogen Bulbs Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Heating

1.3.3 General lighting

1.3.4 Stage lighting

1.3.5 Specialized

1.4 Global Halogen Bulbs Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Halogen Bulbs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Halogen Bulbs Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Halogen Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Halogen Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Halogen Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Halogen Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Halogen Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Halogen Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Halogen Bulbs

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Halogen Bulbs

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Halogen Bulbs

Chapter Three: Development and

