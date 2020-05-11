Global Mulberry leaf extract Market To Show Rapid Expansion During The Period Of 2017 – 2027

Mulberries are the deciduous species belonging to the family-Moraceae and genus-Moros. The leaves of particularly the white mulberry (Morus Alba) out of the other existing species are a source of various nutrients such as riboflavin, iron, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, calcium and phosphorous and hence its extract is consumed by humans. A significant amount of dietary fiber, as well as a wide range of organic compounds, including phytonutrients, anthocyanins, zea-xanthin, resveratrol, lutein, and various other polyphenolic compounds, are also present in the leaves of mulberries. The silkworms from which silk is obtained derives its food from the leaves of the white mulberry. The health benefits of mulberries include their ability to lower cholesterol, help in weight loss efforts, increase circulation, improve digestive health, lower blood pressure, slow down the aging process, protect eye health, build bone tissue, boost the immune system, improve the overall metabolism of the body and prevent certain cancers.

Segmentation

The global mulberry leaf extract market can be segmented on the basis of form in which it is made available to the end users and its application in varied industries.

On the basis of form, the global mulberry leaf extract market can be segmented into powder, liquid (serum) and solid (capsule).

On the basis of application, the global mulberry leaf extract market can be segmented into dietary supplements, cosmetics as well as foods.

Global Market Drivers and Trends

If the portion of a population that suffers from high glucose levels is computed in the U.S, the estimate comes to an alarming rate of 80%. Waiting for a longer duration to address the issues regarding blood sugar increases the chances of a person becoming diabetic which can further increase the risks of stroke, kidney failure, and cancer. Switching to a natural way to inhibit diabetes and inducing a normal blood glucose levels is one of the primary drivers of the global mulberry leaf extract market. Apart from its numerous medicinal properties, the mulberry leaf extract has gained widespread recognition in the dietary supplement industry since it contains a high amount of dietary fiber. The fiber can reduce the occurrences of bloating, cramping and regulate cholesterol levels. In the cosmetics industry, the use of mulberry leaf extract is advancing as an essential ingredient to aid skin lightening.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21320

Regional Outlook

Mulberry leaf extract market is localized mainly in Asia, North America and Western Europe at present across the nations of Japan, Germany, France, Korea, China and the United States. In the recent years, the mulberry leaf extract market has experienced a remarkable growth in Japan and the US in terms of demand. In terms of its usage, Japanese and Korean markets are thriving in the cosmetics industry while the Western European and the US markets primly focus on the pharmaceutical sectors.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players which are driving the mulberry leaf extract market forward globally are Vitamin World, Inc, Swanson Health Products, Nu Vitality, Futurebiotics, NAVITAS NATURALS, Bio Nutrition, Inc, Astrida Naturals , India Herbs, Immortalitea, Procter & Gamble and others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets