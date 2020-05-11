Glucomannan Market: Key Strategies, Overview, Competitive Landscape till 2025

Glucomannan is a kind of water-soluble polysaccharide which is also considered as a dietary fiber. Glucomannan is obtained from konjac root that helps in curing many health conditions. Glucomannan is a hemicellulose ingredient which is found in some species of plant. Glucomannan is a type of food additive which is used as a thickener and emulsifier in a variety of food products. Glucomannan is also used in nutritional supplements for health problems such as obesity, high cholesterol, and acne vulgaris. Glucomannan is also used in weight management supplements. Glucomannan powder is a highly absorbent and absorbs tremendous amounts of water. Glucomannan improves blood sugar control and blood lipids along with improving issues in bowel health. Glucomannan works in the intestines and stomach by absorbing water to form a large fiber which helps in treating constipation. Glucomannan is highly prized for its gelatinous consistency and takes on the taste of whatever food is marinated and cooked. Glucomannan is mostly used in form of powder or flour.

Global Glucomannan Market Segmentation

The global glucomannan market is segmented on the basis of application, and region. The global glucomannan market is segmented on the basis of application in which glucomannan is used as a emulsifying and thickening agent in various food products including confectionery such as candy, chocolates, gummies, jelly; beverages such as fiber drinks, soft drinks, and prepared soups, bakery products such as bread, cake, pancakes, pastries, ice cream, canned meat products and sausages, pet-food meat analogues, spreads such as fruit spreads, honey spreads and cheese spreads and others products such as frozen food. The global glucomannan market is segmented on the basis of end user such as pharmaceuticals and weight management supplements. Hence, the global glucomannan market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Glucomannan Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global glucomannan industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global glucomannan market followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for glucomannan as a thickening agent in various food products, has strengthened the growth of global glucomannan market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Glucomannan Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for glucomannan as a emulsifying and thickening agent in various food products is a major factor driving the global glucomannan market worldwide. Glucomannan is mostly used in weight management supplements which is another major driving factor for global glucomannan market. Manufacturers are offering innovative glucomannan-based products to the consumers in order to remain in the competition in the market. Many glucomannan producers are providing healthier product offerings based on the increasing demand for glucomannan as a better thickening agent in a variety of canned meat products. Glucomannan helps in improving blood sugar levels in diabetic people and helps in reducing cholesterol levels and bowel health issues which is another major driving factor for the market. Hence, the global glucomannan market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Glucomannan Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global glucomannan market include Konjac Foods, AuNutra® Industries Inc., Greenutra Resource Inc., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd, Baoji Konjac Chemcial Co., Ltd, TIC Gums, Inc., Precision Nutrition Inc., FMC Biopolymer, Green Fresh Group are among others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global glucomannan market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global glucomannan market till 2025.

